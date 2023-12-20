OK Magazine
Meghan Markle Could Return to the Royal Fold — But Only on The Firm's Terms

Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 20 2023, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

Is Meghan Markle returning to the monarchy? In 2020, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry shocked the world when they announced they would step down from their senior-level roles, but will they return to The Firm in the future?

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle left the U.K. in 2020.

“I think it’s possible that Meghan could return, but I think she would physically have to live in England — and she would have to, very quietly, start to do the things that the royal family does best,” Tom Quinn told an outlet.

Although Quinn thinks Meghan being a full-time duchess isn't outlandish, she would have to accept her in-law's lack of remorse for how she was treated by the British press.

“I don’t think she could come back if she wants an apology or if she wants the royal family to completely change," Quinn said. “They just can’t do it, I just don’t think they will."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relocated to California in 2020.

Quinn's commentary follows the rumor of the Sussexes wanting to spend Christmas with King Charles.

“I suspect that because Harry is beginning to realize he needs the royal family more than the royal family needs him, he may well try again to patch up the relationship as we get toward Christmas Day,” Quinn said.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry complained about life in the monarchy.

Aside from the royal holiday festivities, a member of Parliament is pushing Charles to strip Harry and Meghan of their formalities. OK! previously reported journalist Melanie Phillips wrote about Bob Seely's request.

"Although the Sussexes' behavior has made an accommodation with them currently impossible, the King will almost certainly not want to cut Harry loose altogether. He will, surely, desperately want Harry to return to him. And this is entirely possible," Melanie Phillips penned.

Phillips later added that Charles is ''too emotionally attached'' to Harry to take away his dukedom.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

A member of Parliament is pushing for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be stripped of their titles.

If Seely's motion is successful, it would cement Harry and Meghan's place within the royal family.

"The call for them to lose their royal titles isn’t surprising," the writer shared. "Justice demands no less. Justice, however, is not the only consideration."

"Stripping the Sussexes of their royal titles really would be to slam the door on them forever," she added. "Some may say that, considering what they’ve done, this is exactly what should happen."

After Omid Scobie published Endgame, Seely began to demand the Sussexes become regular civilians because they live in the U.S. and frequently complain about the monarchy.

“I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option… if someone doesn’t want to be royal, that is a decision we respect – but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation’s life," the politician said in a statement.

Quinn spoke to Daily Express.

