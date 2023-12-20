Meghan Markle Could Return to the Royal Fold — But Only on The Firm's Terms

“I think it’s possible that Meghan could return, but I think she would physically have to live in England — and she would have to, very quietly, start to do the things that the royal family does best,” Tom Quinn told an outlet.

Although Quinn thinks Meghan being a full-time duchess isn't outlandish, she would have to accept her in-law's lack of remorse for how she was treated by the British press.

“I don’t think she could come back if she wants an apology or if she wants the royal family to completely change," Quinn said. “They just can’t do it, I just don’t think they will."