Kate Middleton Is 'Prepared to Fight for What She Thinks Is Right' After Being Caught in Royal Racists Scandal

“It is why a lot of people who have worked with her think she is such an asset to the royal family, because she has this amazing professionalism," royal author Valentine Low said in an interview.

Kate became an official member of the monarchy in 2011, and she has been praised for her contributions to the institution.

“She has this public image of being nice and smiley and, dare I say, innocuous,” Low explained. “But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right.”