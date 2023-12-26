OK Magazine
Kate Middleton Is 'Prepared to Fight for What She Thinks Is Right' After Being Caught in Royal Racists Scandal

Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 26 2023, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Omid Scobie set Twitter ablaze after Dutch copies of Endgame accused Kate Middleton and King Charles of being the infamous royal racists. Despite the writer bringing the 2021 scandal back into the limelight, the Princess of Wales continues to focus on her role.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton hasn't addressed Omid Scobie's comments.

“It is why a lot of people who have worked with her think she is such an asset to the royal family, because she has this amazing professionalism," royal author Valentine Low said in an interview.

Kate became an official member of the monarchy in 2011, and she has been praised for her contributions to the institution.

“She has this public image of being nice and smiley and, dare I say, innocuous,” Low explained. “But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right.”

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton has been applauded for her dedication to The Firm.

During her 2021 tell-all interview, Meghan Markle claimed an unnamed in-law gossiped about Prince Archie's complexion.

"So we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton 'thinks strategically' about her role, according to Valentine Low.

Although Scobie's words painted Kate in a negative light, the mother-of-three continues to ignore his assertion.

“She thought it was very important this did not go unchallenged,” the writer shared. “Kate thinks strategically. She is going to be queen one day and has the long-term interests of the monarchy and royal family at heart.”

“She showed real strength and determination to make things clear that there was perhaps a different truth," he added.

A royal insider revealed the former Duchess of Cambridge is choosing to focus on her future with her husband, Prince William, instead of the Sussex drama.

“She’s moved on, and William has too,” a friend revealed. “She’s very focused on what matters going forward. They aren’t looking back.”

“She has close friends and family around her and a good relationship with her father-in-law [King Charles] that equip her going forward," a source noted.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William got married in 2011.

OK! previously reported a royal commentator predicted Kate will proceed with avoiding the Scobie-focused headlines.

"I think the great strength of the Princess of Wales — the new Princess of Wales — is that, like [Queen Elizabeth II], she knows what her job is," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told an outlet.

"[Kate] is strong, clear, opinionated, but knows what her role is," he continued.

Low and insiders spoke to People.

