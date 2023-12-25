Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Deeply Hurt After 'Southpark' Portrayed Pair 'as a Laughingstock'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a rough year, to say the least — but one of their biggest downfalls was getting called out during an episode of Southpark.
"Getting roasted and portrayed as a laughingstock on Southpark cut deep,” an insider revealed, adding that Meghan, 42, was especially hurt by The Hollywood Reporter's recent dig that the couple are the "biggest losers" of 2023 since the magazine “carries such huge credibility.”
Additionally, as OK! previously reported, Archewell, Harry and Meghan's nonprofit organization, allegedly experienced a $11 million drop in donations.
In 2022, they got $2 million in charitable contributions, but in 2021, they received close to $13 million.
According to an insider, the duo are "adamant" the figures are wrong.
“They have no plans to roll over and let the haters win," the source noted.
To make matters worse, Meghan was brought up during a recent episode of Saturday Night Live.
"A Christmas photo released by the royal family features a bad photoshop job where Prince Louis' finger appears to be missing and — this is sweet — Meghan Markle said she has a finger they can use if they need it," Colin Jost said during the program's "Weekend Update" segment.
Producers flashed an edited photo of the Duchess of Sussex to make it appear as though she was flipping the bird to the camera.
While the former actress might be more sensitive, it seems like her husband has a sense of humor about it all.
"I mean, there are obviously things in the book that were great stand-up fodder," author Omid Scobie said. "From what I understand, he [Harry] gets it, he got it. You know, I don't think there was any kind of hurt feelings about that."
"And quite honestly, if you're a public figure, a celebrity, you want to be included in those late-night monologues," Scobie continued. "You want to be an SNL skit, these are the things that show that you've made it."
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Need to 'Let Go of Their Animosity Toward the British Royal Family' in Order to Salvage Their Reputations
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Think 2024 Will Be the Year of Redemption' After Being Branded as the 'Biggest Losers of 2023'
- Colin Jost Makes Brutal Meghan Markle Joke on 'SNL' After Prince William and Kate Middleton's Photoshop Debacle
Despite not having an amazing year in Hollywood, the 39-year-old prince might be interested in reconciling with his family after ditching the royal family and moving to the U.S. in 2020.
“I suspect that because Harry is beginning to realize he needs the royal family more than the royal family needs him, he may well try again to patch up the relationship as we get towards Christmas Day,” Tom Quinn said in an interview.
Quinn noted that Harry and Meghan's Christmas celebrations likely won't make headlines.
“I don’t think Harry and Meghan will be able to overshadow Kate and William this Christmas, or at least not in the U.K.,” he said. “I expect the royal family will make sure William and Kate and their children are very visible right across the Christmas holidays as it’s a special time.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the source.