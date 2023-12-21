Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Get Into the Holiday Spirit for Monaco's Christmas Party

The gathering was started by Albert's mother, Grace Kelly, who wanted to allow Monaco's youngest citizens to meet the royal family. Over the years, Albert expanded the festivities, and currently, the event has become one of the most coveted invitations in the principality.

When Grace, who was best known for being an American actress, joined the monarchy, the Hollywood starlet and Prince Rainier planned the outing in the '60s to help the royal get acquainted with the Monagasque community.