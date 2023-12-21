Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Get Into the Holiday Spirit for Monaco's Christmas Party
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are getting into the holiday spirit and continuing royal traditions! The couple was seen at Monaco’s annual children’s Christmas party, where they were all smiles while handing out presents and enjoying warm beverages.
The gathering was started by Albert's mother, Grace Kelly, who wanted to allow Monaco's youngest citizens to meet the royal family. Over the years, Albert expanded the festivities, and currently, the event has become one of the most coveted invitations in the principality.
When Grace, who was best known for being an American actress, joined the monarchy, the Hollywood starlet and Prince Rainier planned the outing in the '60s to help the royal get acquainted with the Monagasque community.
Currently, each youngster can speak to members of the royal family and receive presents and treats. The palace has become popular for its signature hot chocolate, and chef Christian Garcia revealed his planning process for the beloved drink.
"I begin dreaming of in May. Right after Easter," he told an outlet.
“The secret of the palace’s famous Christmas hot chocolate is certainly is the quality of the whole-fat milk provided by the Roc Agel dairy cows. And a good dark chocolate mix," he added.
Charlene and Albert's kids, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, weren't with their parents, but the pair planned a family vacation to Antarctica during the break.
"I don't know if many children their age have ever visited so many countries,” Albert said in an interview. "But it's part of their education."
"We will also be going to Antarctica at the end of the year, for a trip organized by the Oceanographic Museum and Robert Calcagno, which, I believe, will be a wonderful adventure for all of us, but for them in particular," he added.
Although Albert and Charlene have made several public appearances together within the past few months, the duo had to fight off a slew of divorce rumors after the princess took time away from the palace to recover from an infection. OK! previously reported a publication said the duo resided in separate countries, but they quickly shut down the assertion.
"I don’t understand all these rumors, which hurt me, about us…they’re lies," Albert said in a statement. "That she lives elsewhere. Lives in Switzerland. That we meet only by appointment. They're lies."
Charlene shared a similar sentiment when she chatted with a South African outlet.
"There’s nothing wrong with our marriage and I find the rumors to be draining and exhausting," the athlete admitted. "I simply cannot understand where they come from. It feels to me like certain media or people want to see us split."
