Meghan Markle Slammed for Her 'Desperate Attempt' to Distract From Bad Press After Making Instagram Cameo
Meghan Markle was recently spotted in a promotional video for Clevr Blends, but an expert thinks the cameo was the royal's attempt at reinventing herself after a series of failures in Hollywood.
"I think this magazine cover is a desperate attempt to distract from articles like the one that appeared over the weekend," American commentator Kinsey Schofield said on TalkTV. "The article claims that Meghan's talent agency is struggling to find opportunities for her because brands do not want to jeopardize their relationships with the royal family."
Sources close to Meghan and Prince Harry spoke to an outlet about the couple's plans for the new year, and shortly after it was published, Meghan was seen in a Clevr Blends Instagram video.
Meghan joined Clevr Blends in late 2020, and CEO Hannah Mendoza has been appreciative of the Suits star's support.
"She likely thinks she's having the last laugh with a PR stunt that will ensure that all these media outlets are acknowledging a company that she's invested in," Schofield said. "Will it translate to sales? Who knows?"
Earlier this year, there were rumors of the Duchess of Sussex working with Dior, but their teams shut down the assertions, and some people wondered if the deal was just a rumor if it fell apart before the contracts were signed.
"But if Dior was on the line trying to secure Meghan for a big fashion shoot, she would not be hawking coffee," the podcaster added.
OK! previously reported sources close to the Sussexes claimed the couple was looking forward to 2024, as it will give them an opportunity to recover from being branded as the "biggest losers of 2024."
“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” a source told an outlet.
“Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption," they added.
Although Schofield questioned the validity of the source's commentary, the insider assured the outlet that businesses were interested in collaborating with the former actress.
“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is,” they noted. “Her team has never seen anything like it.”
Aside from future partnerships, the Sussexes have been vocal about their issues with the royal family, but according to the pal, they're done profiting off of the Windsor drama.
“Harry and Meghan want to go in a different direction. They’ve said what they needed to say with regard to the royals,” the source stated. “They’re moving on.”
After the Sussexes's contract came to an end with Spotify, they were branded as "grifters" by one of the company's executives. Regardless of the negative connotation of the word, the cronies asserted the Sussexes still have a variety of options within their field.
“There’s this perception that Harry and Meghan have been snubbed in the entertainment industry,” they said. “But the way they see it, they’re choosing quality over quantity instead of grabbing every opportunity that comes their way.”