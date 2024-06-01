Prince Harry Would 'Love' for Wife Meghan Markle to 'Get Back Into Acting' Years After Exiting 'Suits'
It seems like Prince Harry wants his wife, Meghan Markle, to get back onto the small screen after the two uprooted their lives and moved to California in 2020.
“It’s known within Harry and Meghan’s circle that he’d love for her to get back into acting,” a source revealed. “He thinks it’s a shame she’s not a superstar like A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts, and he’s pulling as many strings as he can.”
Ever since Meghan, 42, moved away from the show after she and Harry, 39, got engaged in 2017, she hasn't appeared on any scripted shows — just the couple's tell-all documentary, Harry & Meghan, which aired on Netflix.
“After marrying Harry she always envisaged her life being more aristocratic versus dealing with that day-to-day grind of Hollywood," the source said.
When the two, who tied the knot in 2018, started dating, the prince "was beyond excited to be dating a bona fide star," the source claimed, adding that the father-of-two was a "huge" Suits fan.
“He bingewatched all the episodes and would tell his friends how s--- and talented he thought Meghan was,” the source added. “When she showed interest in him it was like a dream come true.”
Since Harry got to mingle with A-listers when he was young, he was always fascinated by the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.
“Growing up, he and William would watch classic movies that their mom would recommend. Harry also loved all the famous ’90s rom-coms like Notting Hill, Sleepless in Seattle and Sliding Doors," the source said.
As OK! previously reported, the pair have been busy over the past few years, as they signed big deals with Netflix and Spotify. Despite Spotify's "Archetypes" podcast being canceled after one season, Harry is confident his wife can make an impression on execs in Tinseltown.
“He thinks it would be so cool for Meghan to get back on screen and take her acting abilities to the next level,” said the source.
However, the actress doesn't seem as excited. “It’s a little embarrassing,” said the source, noting she's focused on her philanthropy work and the launch of her new lifestyle line, American Riviera Orchard. “Meghan’s more motivated by the type of service and activism that Princess Diana was synonymous with. She’s flattered Harry is so keen but she’s more focused on other things now.”
