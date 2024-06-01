Prince Harry Would 'Love' for Wife Meghan Markle to 'Get Back Into Acting' Years After Exiting 'Suits'

It seems like Prince Harry wants his wife, Meghan Markle, to get back onto the small screen after the two uprooted their lives and moved to California in 2020.

“It’s known within Harry and Meghan’s circle that he’d love for her to get back into acting,” a source revealed. “He thinks it’s a shame she’s not a superstar like A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts, and he’s pulling as many strings as he can.”