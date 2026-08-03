Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blasted by Expert for Constantly 'Whining and Moaning' About Royal Family: 'Happy to Slay Their Own Kin'
Aug. 3 2026, Published 3:08 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing criticism for their continued public complaints about the royal family, with one expert accusing the couple of constantly “whining and moaning” about The Firm.
Brand expert Sharon Williams recently shared her take with News24.com, where she slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for repeatedly airing their grievances with Harry’s relatives.
Williams went so far as to claim the couple are “happy to slay their own kin” in their ongoing criticism of the royal family.
Prince Harry Met King Charles in the U.K. on July 10
"We are at a critical turning point because rather than ‘continued distance.' [Harry] has just seen his father [King Charles] for the first time in some years and so, we don’t know if the distance will be continued," Williams explained.
Meghan and Harry reunited with Charles, 77, last month for a brief time, however, the couple still "need to ask for some forgiveness" if they want to further a reconciliation with him, Williams said.
'A Lot of Whining and Moaning'
The Spare author and the As Ever founder traveled to Highgrove House alongside kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, on July 10 where they spent time with Charles and Queen Camilla.
"Can you imagine them asking for forgiveness," Williams continued. "We haven’t seen much loyalty for their own flesh and blood on both sides. Meghan and Harry have been very happy to slay their own kin. A lot of whining and moaning."
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"Is the prodigal son returning?" the Taurus Marketing CEO wondered, adding Harry "has done much to damage his brand by slating his own family in the media and allowing his wife to do the same, so there is a need to ask for some forgiveness here."
The army veteran published his memoir, Spare, in 2023 where he got candid about his struggles as being the second son of the monarch.
In 2021, the pair sat down with Oprah Winfrey and alleged the Windsors didn't offer them mental health support when Meghan was suffering with depressive thoughts.
Meghan Markle Established As Ever Last Year
Williams further discussed how the Sussex brand was once "full of promise," however, Meghan and Harry have "publicly ridiculed, criticized and spoken down about the institution."
The couple attempted to build their brand by creating a plethora of content for Netflix, such as their Polo documentary and the cooking series With Love, Meghan.
With Love, Meghan was canceled after two seasons earlier this year after it failed to crack the streamer's Top 10 list.
The Suits star also launched her lifestyle label As Ever last year, with the company selling household items such as jams, jellies, candles and flavored honey jars.