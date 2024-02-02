Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Upcoming Netflix Projects Will Take Awhile Before Being Released
In 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a lucrative contract with Netflix in 2020, and the pair is expected to release more of their creative pursuits on the platform. In 2023, the duo had a rocky start to their Hollywood careers after losing their Spotify partnership, but their upcoming endeavors could help them rehabilitate their image, as they were previously labeled a "flop."
Netflix executive Bela Bajaria revealed the Sussexes have "a couple of unscripted things they're working on."
"They actually have, like, a bunch of development," Bajaria added. "They have a movie in development, a (scripted) series that they're working on. So, all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But, yeah, the movie's great."
In 2023, Meghan teased that she was excited for Archewell's next feature.
"We have so many exciting things on the slate," Meghan said at the Variety Power of Women gala. "I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating, and my husband is loving it, too."
"Things make people feel something right and feel a sense of community," the former actress revealed when discussing the type of things she hopes to focus on in the near future.
While chatting with the reporter, the Suits star gushed over her transition back into Tinseltown after leaving her acting gig to pursue being a working royal.
"This industry is just so special. And you see how many women use the platform that they have and just channel it for good," Meghan confessed. "And I think it's more we support each other."
"It just amplifies the work, amplifies our community. I'm just thrilled to be back in it and to be able to sit in this room being such a good company tonight and also to focus so much on how it's the crossroads of entertainment meeting philanthropy," she added.
Although the Sussexes' had a mixed reaction to their Netflix original series, entertainment expert Mark Boardman had an explanation for their lack of content.
"While the production output from Archewell Productions appears slower than some might anticipate from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, several factors need consideration," Boardman said.
"These include not only COVID and the SAG-AFTRA strikes, but also the couple's personal circumstances, including children, and other agreements, such as filming for the Invictus Games for Harry and event management," he noted. "Harry and Meghan's slow work output must be a joint decision. In that, rather than rushing out content to meet public expectations, they are focusing on quality projects."
Last year, it was reported the couple purchased the rights to the popular book Meet Me at the Lake.
"Now is the time to start making announcements about the future, ranging from film and television production docuseries to the adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake. These recent announcements suggest that these and other projects might be in earlier stages," Boardman concluded.
