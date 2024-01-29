Kate Middleton's Uncle to Tell All About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Appearance on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

“Gary is chomping at the bit to get on Celebrity Big Brother," a source told an outlet. “He finalized the terms of his deal today and can’t wait to enter the house.”

Goldsmith has been vocal about his desire to protect his niece, and producers are looking forward to filming with the businessman.

“The CBB team love him because of his link to Kate and the fact that he’s confident and loud and won’t hold back," the insider continued. “He’s made it clear he will talk about everything and anything, and he’s pretty outspoken when it comes to Harry and Meghan."