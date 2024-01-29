Kate Middleton's Uncle to Tell All About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Appearance on 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is once again protecting her against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex notably branded her sister-in-law and Prince William as "formal" and alluded to the Windsors being racist, but Goldsmith is expected to give an inside perspective on the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother.
“Gary is chomping at the bit to get on Celebrity Big Brother," a source told an outlet. “He finalized the terms of his deal today and can’t wait to enter the house.”
Goldsmith has been vocal about his desire to protect his niece, and producers are looking forward to filming with the businessman.
“The CBB team love him because of his link to Kate and the fact that he’s confident and loud and won’t hold back," the insider continued. “He’s made it clear he will talk about everything and anything, and he’s pretty outspoken when it comes to Harry and Meghan."
Not only will Goldsmith be able to discuss the Prince and Princess of Wales, but the project is rumored to be profitable.
“Gary also holds a deep affection for Kate and Wills and will be able to give a fascinating insight into what it’s really like being related to the future King and Queen," the confidant revealed. “He could be TV gold and ITV knows it."
“The deal he signed is for good money," they added.
OK! previously reported the money manager was annoyed with the depiction of his sister, Carole Middleton, in the final season of The Crown.
"Carole isn't that manipulative evil person... coming up with ways by which she can force her way into the royal family," Goldsmith said on the "Fact or Fiction" podcast. "First and foremost, Kate did brilliantly well to get into St Andrews."
"She's an amazing girl, but that wasn't noted. It was all to do with 'Kate you've got to be doing these things, you've got to be showing your legs,' and it's just not my family. It's not the way Carole operates," he admitted.
Aside from the Netflix series, Goldsmith was rumored to be working on a tell-all project about the Sussexes, but a source claimed he removed the chapters that were about Meghan and Harry.
“Gary is now focused on writing a book about his business ventures and how he became so successful,” a pal told a publication.
“Writing about private family secrets or including details about a feud with Harry and Meghan just didn’t make sense following all the antics that have gone on in recent years," the source said. "It’s best to put that chapter well and truly behind them.”
Although Goldsmith has been vocal over the years, addressing the royal rebels' complaints wouldn't align with royal protocol.
“Members of the Middleton family reached out to make sure there wasn’t going to be any surprises,” the source stated.
“Harry and Meghan will be relieved by the news that Gary has decided to focus his new book on his business ventures instead," they shared. "There was a fear that it could have triggered a second book from the Sussexes in retaliation. There were plans to include details about the Sussexes but that has now been shelved. There is no point fanning the flames."
