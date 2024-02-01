Meghan Markle Warned to 'Lay Off' Kate Middleton in Her Rumored 'Explosive' Tell-All Book

“I am waiting for Meghan to release her own memoir,” Princess Diana's butler, Paul Burrell, told an outlet. “[She] is inevitably going to write her side of the story because of how absent she was from Spare, and that is because she is penning her memoir and telling it from a woman’s perspective.”

If Meghan does go through with publishing the tell-all, Burrell believes it's “going to be another bomb in the House of Windsor . . . another explosion will go off when we find out that she is going to publish, and she will."

Meghan openly struggled with her transition from working in television to being a member of the British monarchy, and she credited her discomfort to her American and biracial identities.