Meghan Markle Warned to 'Lay Off' Kate Middleton in Her Rumored 'Explosive' Tell-All Book
In 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a multi-book deal with Penguin Random House, and now critics wonder if the Duchess of Sussex will publish her side of the royal feud.
In Harry & Meghan, the actress called her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, "formal," and a former royal staffer hopes the Californian will avoid attacking the Princess of Wales in her rumored tell-all project.
“I am waiting for Meghan to release her own memoir,” Princess Diana's butler, Paul Burrell, told an outlet. “[She] is inevitably going to write her side of the story because of how absent she was from Spare, and that is because she is penning her memoir and telling it from a woman’s perspective.”
If Meghan does go through with publishing the tell-all, Burrell believes it's “going to be another bomb in the House of Windsor . . . another explosion will go off when we find out that she is going to publish, and she will."
Meghan openly struggled with her transition from working in television to being a member of the British monarchy, and she credited her discomfort to her American and biracial identities.
Over the years, Meghan has alluded to being unable to connect with Kate and her husband, Prince William.
“There is no way she is going to stay quiet: She is going to want her side of the story out there and that will do even further damage to the royal family and rock them even more," the reality star continued.
“I understand why they are upset, because Kate went to great lengths to find out if a royal life was for her and it caused her issues, but they both worked it out and she committed herself to a life of public service,” he added.
- Kate Middleton Is 'Very Concerned' About Meghan Markle’s Rumored Memoir as Details About Their Infamous 'Tiaragate' Scandal Could Be Exposed
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Labeled 'Untrustworthy' as Rumors Circulate They're Developing More Memoirs
- Meghan Markle's Rumored Memoir Is 'Valuable' as It Would Detail Her First-Person Perspective in the Royal Family
Although Meghan is often criticized by the British press, Kate is praised for her approach to royal duties.
“This wasn’t a case of fitting the mold — it’s a case of finding the right person to do the job,” Burrell said when asked about Harry's comments implying the Wales' union wasn't built on love.
“Harry has got the nerve to say that because his mother was pressured into an arranged marriage and made to fit the mold,” Burrell stated. “Harry is not always the sharpest tool in the box, so he should lay off Kate and William. Kate is doing an amazing job.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After leaving the U.K., the Sussexes were able to secure lucrative contracts due to their proximity to the crown.
“He has to be careful about attacking the royal family,” Burrell noted of Harry's future endeavors. “Meghan and Harry have forgotten their only unique selling point is being royal, so why are they trying to destroy the institution? It doesn’t make sense.”
Burell spoke to the New York Post.