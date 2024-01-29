Queen Camilla Is 'Being Very Strict' With King Charles After His Prostate Procedure

While Charles is healing, Princess Anne and Prince Edward will attend various engagements, but the period will be challenging for His Majesty.

"Such as looking at his documents and having various meetings," Rae explained. "It's going to be a big job for The Queen to tell him to slow down and take it easy because he's facing three to four weeks of recuperation before he can get back on his feet."

"Camilla once joked that the only way that she could get him to stop working was by holding a big placard up in front of his desk that said, 'Stop working,'" he added.