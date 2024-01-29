Queen Camilla Is 'Being Very Strict' With King Charles After His Prostate Procedure
King Charles recently had a corrective procedure for his enlarged prostate, and a royal expert believes Queen Camilla is making sure her husband rests during this time — something he's not used to doing.
"I think more people will have sympathy with the royals because they may be blue blood, but they're the same as the rest of us. They suffer from the same problems," royal correspondent Charles Rae said on GB News.
"The thing is you've got to remember that The King is a workaholic and he will want to get back to work very quickly to do all sorts of things," Rae continued.
While Charles is healing, Princess Anne and Prince Edward will attend various engagements, but the period will be challenging for His Majesty.
"Such as looking at his documents and having various meetings," Rae explained. "It's going to be a big job for The Queen to tell him to slow down and take it easy because he's facing three to four weeks of recuperation before he can get back on his feet."
"Camilla once joked that the only way that she could get him to stop working was by holding a big placard up in front of his desk that said, 'Stop working,'" he added.
Before ascending to the throne, Charles was the Prince of Wales for 64 years and was dedicated to redefining the position's role.
"Because he does he does get down to it and there's a tremendous amount of time and work behind the scenes," the expert said about his work ethic.
"We only see him when he's on official duties. But behind the scenes, he's got all sorts of paperwork," Rae continued. "He's writing letters. He's got various meetings room meetings, various people coming to see him and sometimes he's well into late at night before he's finished."
When Buckingham Palace updated the public on Charles' health, they clarified that his condition was benign and nothing to worry about.
"It has certainly helped the charities involved with prostate cancer because several men have got up off, literally got up off their bottoms and found out a bit more about it and contacted their doctors as well," Rae said of getting the word out about Charles' surgery.
"Normally we don't see royals turn up at a hospital when one of them's in there, apart from occasionally The Queen visited Prince Philip in one of his longest stays in hospital," he stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On the day of his operation, Camilla broke protocol by traveling to the London Clinic with Charles, and the journalist was excited to see a shift in the monarchy.
"It's nice to see that they are behaving as they always are, like normal people," he voiced. "And I think this shows the way the royal family is now and isn't it great to see a united royal family instead of the bickering that's been going on behind the scenes involving Prince Andrew, Harry, and Meghan?"
Aside from Charles' procedure, Kate Middleton was also at the London Clinic recuperating from abdominal surgery, where the King and Queen spent time with her before His Majesty's appointment.
"So it's great to see that. Camilla's there and she's visiting her husband," Rae shared. "And of course, they both went to see the Princess of Wales before his operation."
"I suppose the other thing this all reminds us is that they're vulnerable to the same things we are too," he concluded.