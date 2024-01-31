Prince Harry Is 'the Furthest Thing From a Victim,' Ex-Friend Admits in Scathing Letter
Prince Harry profited off of his family drama, and the Duke of Sussex complained about his upbringing in his memoir, Spare. Although Harry made several damaging claims about the royals, an old friend shared they were disappointed in the Invictus Games founder's behavior.
"It really just says get over yourself, you're not a victim and you were part of a noble cause as the torch bearer of the Invictus and what you're doing now and what you're doing to your family is, I think, inappropriate," Harry's pal penned in a note under the pseudonym Edward Charles Featherstone.
The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, painted the Windsors as bigoted and unaccepting of the Suits star due to her ethnicity and nationality. However, the royals addressed the accusations, saying "recollections may vary'' in their official statement.
"I've written a letter to him which at some stage I will publish," the insider continued.
The source later revealed he hasn't decided which platform he wants to share his message on.
"Whether I do it lowkey on the H2Z website or the Rude Chronicles website, or whether I do it slightly more upbeat and take a page in the LA Times remains to be seen. But at some point, I will probably publish that letter," he explained.
OK! previously reported Harry revealed he was pushed out of The Firm after he shared his grievances with loved ones and staffers.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his 2023 court witness statement.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.
Harry is currently fighting the Home Office in order to maintain his personnel privileges, and he often admits that he doesn't feel comfortable bringing his kids to England due to existing threats.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.
In the Sussexes' 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the veteran admitted that he "never left" the monarchy.
"We never left the family and we only wanted to have the same type of role that exists, right? There’s senior members of the family and then there are non-senior members," Meghan stated.
In the pair's initial statement, they revealed they hoped to split their time between North America and the U.K., but their plans quickl fell apart.
"And we said, specifically, ‘We’re stepping back from senior roles to be just like several . . .’ I mean, I can think of so many right now who are all . . . they’re royal highnesses, prince or princess, duke or duchess . . . who earn a living, live on palace grounds, can support the Queen if and when called upon. So we weren’t reinventing the wheel here," she confessed.
Featherstone spoke to the The Mirror.