Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Red Carpet Appearance Was a 'Smart Move' for Them to Maintain Their 'A-List' Status

"If they attended the premiere just to have facetime with Brian Robbins, I would consider that a smart move. It's good for their image to be seen in the company of other high-profile and successful people," PR expert Ryan McCormick said in an interview.

The Sussexes spent time with the entertainment executive, the Marley family and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

"As CEO of Paramount, Robbins is powerful and this photo op signals that the Duke & Duchess are still on the A-list. I would advise Harry and Meghan to do this more often," the professional continued.