Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Off the List' as King Charles and Prince William 'Have the Power' in the Royal Family

“They still have some people who talk to them and would see them if they’re in the U.K., like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice,” said the source, “but as far as those who are loyal to The Firm, Harry and Meghan are off the list. Nobody’s going to risk crossing or upsetting Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales. They have the power.”

“It saddens people because they have such fond memories of how Harry used to be, and Meghan was a breath of fresh air at first,” added the insider. “But between all the bashing they’ve done and the sheer chaos and negativity that surrounds them, the consensus is it’s just not worth bothering with them.”