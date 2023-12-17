OK Magazine
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Off the List' as King Charles and Prince William 'Have the Power' in the Royal Family

Dec. 17 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Prince William and King Charles are doing everything in their power to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle far away from the royal family after their tell-alls and book painted them in a negative light.

Prince William and King Charles have 'all the power' in the royal family, an insider claims.

“They still have some people who talk to them and would see them if they’re in the U.K., like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice,” said the source, “but as far as those who are loyal to The Firm, Harry and Meghan are off the list. Nobody’s going to risk crossing or upsetting Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales. They have the power.”

“It saddens people because they have such fond memories of how Harry used to be, and Meghan was a breath of fresh air at first,” added the insider. “But between all the bashing they’ve done and the sheer chaos and negativity that surrounds them, the consensus is it’s just not worth bothering with them.”

The duo ditched the royal family in 2020.

Ever since the duo, who moved to California in 2020, ditched the royal family, “it’s clear that people are being made to choose sides, and of course Harry believes William has instigated certain snubs and social exclusions,” said the source.

Prince William and Prince Harry are not speaking to one another.

As OK! previously reported, Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, have been ostracized ever since the two spoke poorly about his brood. Going forward, it seems like a reconciliation is out of the question — for now.

"I think it will be a future of less and less importance in terms of who he is," author Jane Marguerite Tippett said in an interview.

Meghan Markle
Harry was even compared to granduncle Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne to marry Wallis Simpson.

"Edward had been a Prince of Wales for 25 years, he had been a king emperor — the aura of that lasted most of his life, but even by the end of it he was, of course, a much less consequential figure than he was, say in 1938 or '39, when memories of him as the most important royal in the world were still very fresh," Tippett continued.

Prince Harry released a tell-all book after he left the royal family.

Tippett predicts that the dad-of-two's career will continue to sink.

"The longer [Harry] is away from that institution, the less important he will be because he only has a position in relation to that," she s.tated

Star spoke to the source.

