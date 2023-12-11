Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Christmas Snub 'Doesn't Look Good' for King Charles

"The King will do what he can to carry on that tradition as it has been what he’s used to while growing up. I don’t think he would want to let that tradition stop," former royal butler Grant Harrold said in an interview.

After the Sussexes' exit from the U.K., a family reunion could send a message to the world.

"Whether Harry and Meghan will be involved, we don’t know. I would like to think they would be there, especially at Christmas," the former staffer shared. "If they aren’t invited, it doesn’t look good on Charles. But if they decide not to go, that’s on them."

"But it would be a bad thing either way. It’s a big statement to make," he added.