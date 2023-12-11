OK Magazine
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Christmas Snub 'Doesn't Look Good' for King Charles

Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 11 2023, Published 5:39 p.m. ET

It was reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were open to spending the holidays with the Windsors, but a leaked guest list didn't include the pair's names. Although it's believed that the Sussexes will be at home in California, critics think their anticipated absence reflects negatively on King Charles.

Source: MEGA

King Charles is preparing for Christmas at Sandringham.

"The King will do what he can to carry on that tradition as it has been what he’s used to while growing up. I don’t think he would want to let that tradition stop," former royal butler Grant Harrold said in an interview.

After the Sussexes' exit from the U.K., a family reunion could send a message to the world.

"Whether Harry and Meghan will be involved, we don’t know. I would like to think they would be there, especially at Christmas," the former staffer shared. "If they aren’t invited, it doesn’t look good on Charles. But if they decide not to go, that’s on them."

"But it would be a bad thing either way. It’s a big statement to make," he added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reportedly called King Charles for his 75th birthday.

OK! previously reported a source close to the royals claimed that if the Sussexes were included in the festivities, Prince William and Kate Middleton would be reluctant to participate.

"It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other," the companion shared

The insider noted it would be "unlikely [Harry and Meghan] would be welcomed with open arms."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and King Charles' call could lead to the duo's reconciliation.

It was reported the controversial couple spoke to Charles on his 75th birthday, and the interaction could help them reconcile one day. However, some of their pals have their doubts.

"It's so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of 'guilt' — to no avail, I might add — from the family and now suggest they'll just waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them," a pal explained.

Source: MEGA

It's believed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are open to spending Christmas with King Charles.

Since leaving the U.K., the Sussexes have gone on to pursue careers in Hollywood, but their journey has been rocky.

"Which begs the question, why now? Is it something to do with the fact that some of their commercial deals, such as Spotify, have fallen around their ears and they have been subject to ridicule in the U.S. in shows such as South Park and Family Guy?" they asked. "Could it be that they have realized moaning about how awful being a member of the royal family is, isn't such a great strategy after all?"

The insider alluded to the Sussexes skipping the celebration, but they could potentially make an appearance on New Year's Eve.

"Sandringham isn't a particularly big place and there's not a lot of room for the entire extended family," the source shared. "It would be surprising for the Sussexes not to have received an invitation by now if there was going to be one. New Year in Scotland would be more likely."

Harrold was quoted by GB News.

