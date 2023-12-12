Meghan Markle Expected to 'Elaborate' on Royal Racists Scandal in Rumored Memoir
In 2021, Meghan Markle accused her in-laws of gossiping about Prince Archie's skin tone, but she never revealed who the culprit was
Despite Meghan's insistence on keeping the identity of the royal private, Omid Scobie rehashed the scandal in Endgame —especially after Dutch copies accused King Charles and Kate Middleton of being the infamous royal racists. Now, people are wondering if the Duchess of Sussex ever tell her side of the story.
“There are serious fan theories that this is a strategy so that Meghan is able to elaborate in her published book without the backlash of the big reveal, without the palace coming after her,” Kinsey Schofield said onTalk TV while discussing the American royal's rumored memoir.
Since Endgame's release, the Sussexes and the Windsors haven't addressed the accusations, but sources claim Meghan and Harry weren't happy about the revelation.
OK! previously reported a source said Meghan was "dismayed" by the news and she "never intended" for the information to be public.
Although Scobie blamed the oversight on a "translation error," palace insiders believe he got the information from someone in Meghan and Harry's inner circle.
"There is no chance that Scobie has seen any kind of letter that he claims names the royal racists. There's only one place he would have got that from," the source explained.
"It must have come from Meghan's camp directly," they noted. "That letter is under lock and key and no one from within the King’s circle would’ve briefed anyone about its contents."
Scobie continues to proclaim his innocence, but Dutch translator Saskia Peeters claimed her copy included Kate and Charles in the passage.
"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me," Peeters told an outlet. "The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch."
During Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex shocked the talk show host when she alluded to Archie losing certain privileges due to his ethnic heritage.
"But I can give you an honest answer. In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time . . . so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," Meghan shared.
Archie wasn't born a prince, and the Duchess of Sussex was worried about how it would make her child feel while seeing his cousins navigate the monarchy with a different ranking.
"But the idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be," the actress noted.