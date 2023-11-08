Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Labeled 'Untrustworthy' as Rumors Circulate They're Developing More Memoirs
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share more bombshells with the public? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were rumored to be working on four books for Penguin Random House, but the couple has only published two so far. The reports surrounding their initial partnership lead critics to wonder if the Duchess of Sussex will release a follow-up memoir to Spare.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams discussed the Sussexes' multi-year deal.
“Harry and Meghan are supposed to have signed a four-book contract with Penguin Random House but we have only seen one released,” Fitzwilliams shared with an outlet, but the biographer didn't consider Meghan's children's book, The Bench, in his analysis.
"Meghan could write and release her memoirs but after Spare, who can you trust? That’s why the rift with the royal family is as deep as it is, for all of the reasons that we know," he added.
The commentator later revealed that the royal family cannot share intimate moments with the couple due to their constant tell-alls.
“You can’t trust them. They could decide to do this, they could decide to do that, and they are so unpredictable,” he added. “Harry won’t be reconciling with the royal family any time soon by the looks of things. The rift is deep and very public.”
“Their attacks on the royals are not only a total breach of the family, but also there is no doubt it has adversely affected the value of their brand. That is something they seriously need to take into consideration,” Fitzwilliams added.
OK! previously reported royal biographer Tom Bower believes if the Duchess of Sussex shares her life story, it will be lucrative.
"It will be Meghan's truth. There will be a readership for it because she'll undoubtedly settle some scores from her point of view," Bower said. "What she says she said to the Queen, to Kate, to Philip, all that will be in the book whether corroborated or not, and that's a goldmine."
"I think she absolutely is going to return to acting," he continued.
In April, it was announced that Meghan signed with mega-agency WME, and industry insiders predicted the Suits star is hoping to establish herself in Tinseltown.
"The deal is about making Meghan a power player in Hollywood," the anonymous source told a publication.
“Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn’t about movies or shows for Meghan to star in. It is about creating projects for her to produce. She wants to run the show," they noted.
Meghan's agent, Ari Emanuel, is expected to curate the relaunch of her public image, but her career goals might not align with Harry's.
"Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t. They are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client," a source told a publication. "There have been projects that have come in which haven’t been right for Meghan because it would mean she would be pulled away from Harry."
"Another project was shelved because it would have appeared out of character for Harry to be a part of it. That’s the dilemma they’re facing. It’s not easy," the insider added.
Fitzwilliams spoke to The Express.