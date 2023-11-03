Princess Eugenie's Close Ties to Prince Harry Gives King Charles an 'Advantage' Amid Feud
Could Princess Eugenie help salvage King Charles' relationship with Prince Harry? Eugenie and her cousin have a close bond despite his public fallout with his father, Charles, and Prince William, and one royal expert thinks the art director can be an asset to His Majesty.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams discussed Eugenie and Harry's dynamic during a GB News appearance.
"Princess Eugenie knows what she is doing," Fitzewilliams stated. "The fact she is close to the Sussexes could be an advantage."
"You need a foot in both camps," he added. "One day they will hope for a peaceful resolution so that could be very useful."
OK! previously reported the royals were debating if Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, could take Harry and Meghan Markle's roles within The Firm due to Charles' desire to reduce the size of the monarchy and modernize it.
Before His Majesty's coronation, Princess Anne criticized her brother's plan, but the commentator wonders if the York siblings will be able to work for their uncle despite Prince Andrew's fall from grace.
"It is an important point," Fitzwilliams told an outlet when discussing Anne's comments. "Something like this has been perfectly obvious for a long time."
"When people were talking about slimming the monarchy when there were just four working royals under the age of 70, it was not possible," the commentator explained. "It will be a new look at it all. It is clearly something that needs attention. The problem is who will step into this space."
Similar to Harry and Meghan, the Yorks developed their own approach to royal duties. Although the Sussexes were stripped of their HRH status, Eugenie and Beatrice are able to use their titles to amplify causes important to them.
"As far as Eugenie and Beatrice are concerned both seem very well adjusted to it," the professional noted of the two women, who hold traditional 9 to 5 jobs. "They have got the ideal balance as far as the royal family are concerned, the problem is that it involves the difficulties linked to the Duke of York."
"It is possible but I don't see it at the moment. It is difficult from a public relations perspective," he added.
William and Kate are committed to being present parents, which results in the couple sometimes splitting up engagements. Initially, some of the Wales' responsibilities were going to fall on Meghan and Harry, but they left their senior positions in 2020. Following "Megxit," The Firm considered using the princesses to take on select royal duties.
"As far as Beatrice and Eugenie are concerned I think they could take on a few patronages," he shared. "For the foreseeable future, they will not be paid working royals. That does mean that there will be far fewer patronages inventively."
"Emergency meetings have been held to come up with a solution to fulfill the growing number of royal engagements both here in the U.K. and abroad," an insider told an outlet. "There needs to be some younger blood to reach the younger generation and the only candidates available are Beatrice and Eugenie."