Princess Eugenie's Close Ties to Prince Harry Gives King Charles an 'Advantage' Amid Feud

OK! previously reported the royals were debating if Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, could take Harry and Meghan Markle's roles within The Firm due to Charles' desire to reduce the size of the monarchy and modernize it.

Before His Majesty's coronation, Princess Anne criticized her brother's plan, but the commentator wonders if the York siblings will be able to work for their uncle despite Prince Andrew's fall from grace.

"It is an important point," Fitzwilliams told an outlet when discussing Anne's comments. "Something like this has been perfectly obvious for a long time."

"When people were talking about slimming the monarchy when there were just four working royals under the age of 70, it was not possible," the commentator explained. "It will be a new look at it all. It is clearly something that needs attention. The problem is who will step into this space."