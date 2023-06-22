Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Take Princess Diana's 'Spencer' Surname as Part of Their 'Rebrand,' Claims Author
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cutting one of their last ties to the monarchy?
According to royal biographer Tom Bower, the couple want to align themselves more closely with Harry's beloved late mother, Princess Diana, so they're thinking about adopting her maiden surname of Spencer.
"What is really interesting in the rebranding of the Sussexes that I’ve heard that Meghan’s real objective in her life is to be Diana, that has always been her passion. That has also been Harry’s passion," he claimed on a recent episode of GB News. "Meghan has gone to the extent of suggesting to drop the surname Windsor and take the surname Spencer, so she would be Meghan Spencer."
The author hinted there may already be a plan in motion, as they've "discussed" the idea with others. "This is not something that has just come up in their minds," he said. "They’re actively trying to recast themselves as Harry and Meghan Spencer."
The change comes amid some turmoil for the parents-of-two, as Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," was just dropped from Spotify. The news was just the latest blow for the Sussexes, who also faced scrutiny after their NYC car chase in May, as many thought they exaggerated the story for attention.
Bower noted the pair's "silence" on their negative headlines means they're likely "building up to something big."
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blasted by ESPN Star Stephen A. Smith: They're 'Only Relevant if They're 'Insulting Their Family'
- Prince William 'Still Simmering With Resentment' Over 'Archnemesis' Prince Harry's Exit
- Queen Camilla Told King Charles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Presence Makes Her 'Uncomfortable': Source
As OK! reported, an insider at Hollywood agency WME — who signed with the former actress earlier this year — has been putting in a ton of effort on the Duchess' comeback.
"We knew the Spotify announcement was coming. It might be a shock to everyone else but we've been working on the rebranding of Meghan for weeks," a source spilled to a news outlet. "[WME agent Ari] Emanuel, is the best in the business when it comes to corporate deals and making money. He's excited to be representing Meghan and has thrown all his energy into it. The offers have been pouring in, including from other podcast platforms."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One source also debunked the rumors that the mom-of-two was taking on a gig with luxe fashion brand Dior.