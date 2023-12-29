Meghan Markle Is 'Desperate for Endorsements' After Failing to Secure a Lucrative Contract With Dior
Meghan Markle is rumored to be relaunching her career in Hollywood after a series of professional woes, but is her team able to market her to lucrative brands?
"Meghan has made huge efforts," royal author Tom Bower told an outlet. "She does look amazingly good at the moment — and is clearly working hard at it."
The Duchess of Sussex was rumored to be negotiating a partnership with Dior, but their teams eventually shut down the assertion.
"I think she’s looking desperately for an endorsement with something like Dior and that’s been a disappointment because she hasn’t landed one contract," Bower added.
Before a representative for Meghan addressed the headlines, a source said the American royal was working on a Duchess of Dior collaboration.
"The Duchess of Sussex is not in talks to sign a deal with Dior," Meghan's rep revealed in a statement. "There is no truth to the claims that she will partner with the French fashion house."
In June, Spotify announced they were parting ways with Archewell Audio, ultimately pulling the plug on "Archetypes." As a result, Meghan and Harry's inability to establish themselves in the entertainment industry led to them being called the "biggest losers of 2023" by The Hollywood Reporter.
"In 2020, the royal duo fled a life of ceremonial public service to cash in their celebrity status in the States," the publication wrote. "But after a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography (Spare — even the title is a pouty gripe) and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin."
In 2022, the Sussexes' released a tell-all documentary highlighting their time in the monarchy, but critics viewed their various tell-alls as complaining.
"The show’s 20-minute 'World-Wide Privacy Tour' takedown in March was savage, and was followed by Spotify dropping "Archetypes," with a top executive labeling the duo 'grifters,'" the outlet continued.
"Still, all the scorn and mockery beats otherwise having to attend 200-plus official royal family engagements a year, which sounds h---ish," they concluded.
OK! previously reported a source close to the Sussexes admitted the pair believes the new year will create an opportunity to rehabilitate their image.
“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” a source confessed. “Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption."
Despite being branded as "defeated," the insider said the Suits star's influence hasn't dwindled.
“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is,” they said. “Her team has never seen anything like it.”
Although Harry & Meghan and Spare were profitable for the couple, the confidant said they're finally done discussing their time in the monarchy.
“Harry and Meghan want to go in a different direction. They’ve said what they needed to say with regard to the royals,” the source stated. “They’re moving on.”
“There’s this perception that Harry and Meghan have been snubbed in the entertainment industry,” they said. “But the way they see it, they’re choosing quality over quantity instead of grabbing every opportunity that comes their way.”
Bower spoke to Closer.