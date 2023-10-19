The Royal Family Is 'Holding Emergency Meetings' About Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's Employment
Will Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice join The Firm? The sisters currently hold traditional jobs, but they might be recruited to become full-time royals.
A source claimed Eugenie and Beatrice could help modernize the centuries-old institution.
"Emergency meetings have been held to come up with a solution to fulfill the growing number of royal engagements both here in the U.K. and abroad," the insider revealed. "There needs to be some younger blood to reach the younger generation and the only candidates available are Beatrice and Eugenie."
Despite the princesses' potential, the ladies have kept a close relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which is a conflict of interest for the brood.
"For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it's rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes," a separate source noted.
"[Beatrice and Eugenie are] still privy to a lot of what's happening inside Buckingham Palace, so there's a concern about what they're telling them, and what they could reveal — even unintentionally," they added.
Despite the pal's prediction, OK! previously reported that Eugenie and Beatrice's lavish lives could result in backlash from the public. OK! previously reported royal author Dr. Ed Owens discussed the duo in a recent interview.
“Both daughters of Andrew are more like their mother, Sarah Ferguson, and the way that she was a public figure as a member of the working royal family, rather than Princess Anne for example," Owens said on GB News. "They take lots of holidays and it's never certain who exactly is paying for those holidays."
“They don’t come across as hard-working dutiful princesses," he added.
Owens later claimed that Eugenie and Beatrice weren't interested in following in Princess Anne's footsteps.
“They haven't presented themselves, both Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice as particularly dutiful figures," the writer explained. "They've been classically accused of behaving, as royal-hangers-on have traditionally behaved, as enjoying the wealth, privilege and power of monarchy without doing the hard work."
“So they're more like their mother was in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Sarah Ferguson, than their aunt Anne," he noted. “That is the comparison I would make."
With Charles spearheading a new era for the crown, he is hopeful to protect its reputation.
“The King is very concerned about criticism being leveled at the royal family regarding the royal indulgence of members of the family, that haven't earned the privilege because they haven't done the work," Owens explained. “And that's the classic case with Beatrice and Eugenie.”
Eugenie is an art director, while Beatrice is the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at a tech company, and prior to losing his HRH status, Prince Andrew yearned for his children to have normal professions.
"As a father, my wish for my daughters is for them to be modern working young women, who happen to be members of the royal family, and I am delighted to see them building their careers," Andrew said in a statement.
