The Royal Family Is 'Holding Emergency Meetings' About Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's Employment

Despite the princesses' potential, the ladies have kept a close relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which is a conflict of interest for the brood.

"For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it's rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes," a separate source noted.

"[Beatrice and Eugenie are] still privy to a lot of what's happening inside Buckingham Palace, so there's a concern about what they're telling them, and what they could reveal — even unintentionally," they added.