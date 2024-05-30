Prince Harry Is 'Totally Disconnected' From His Old Friends, Meghan Markle's Former Pal Reveals
Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020, and since then, the Duke of Sussex's ties to his inner circle and native nation has slowly changed.
Meghan Markle's ex-friend Lizzy Cundy claimed the royal cut off his friends after marrying the former actress.
"I knew a lot of Harry's former friends and he has let them go," Cundy told GB News. "These are the friends that went on holiday with him to Vegas. He used to go and watch them play rugby. I remember a time being at a private club in Mayfair and Harry walked in with all the England rugby squad."
"He was one of the lads, he loved his friends and he's totally disconnecting with them. Since 2020, he's rarely been in touch with any of his old friends who actually were there to support Harry," the former Bond girl added.
Throughout his time in the U.K., Harry was at the center of various scandals, including wearing an antisemitic Halloween costume.
"Don't forget, Harry had quite a lot of bad press when he dressed up in a Nazi uniform and all these stories about his love life were plastered on the front of the papers," Cundy noted. "It was his mates that picked him up and looked after him. It's very sad that he seems to have forgotten about them now."
"I don't want to blame Meghan for everything, but I will do because he has totally changed since he's been with her," the socialite added. "Friends say he's not the same Harry. He doesn't look like the same Harry. He looks constantly sad and a different kind of person."
Aside from his social life, Cundy discussed his various legal battles against the tabloid industry and Home Office.
"He's so busy taking everyone to court. He's like the prince of the Old Bailey. And his friends say he's just lost that spark," Cundy shared. "That fun that we used to always love about Harry, don't forget, he was our most popular royal. We all adored Harry."
"He has totally had a total personality change since meeting Meghan," she added.
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex admitted his pals were disappointed in his decision to take on an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
"Several close mates and beloved figures in my life, including one of Hugh and Emilie's (van Cutsem) sons, Emilie herself, and even Tiggy (former nanny), had chastised me for Oprah," Harry wrote.
"How could you reveal such things? About your family? I told them that I failed to see how speaking to Oprah was any different from what my family and their staff had done for decades briefing the press on the sly, planting stories," he added.