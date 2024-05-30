Prince Harry Is 'Totally Disconnected' From His Old Friends, Meghan Markle's Former Pal Reveals

Throughout his time in the U.K., Harry was at the center of various scandals, including wearing an antisemitic Halloween costume.

"Don't forget, Harry had quite a lot of bad press when he dressed up in a Nazi uniform and all these stories about his love life were plastered on the front of the papers," Cundy noted. "It was his mates that picked him up and looked after him. It's very sad that he seems to have forgotten about them now."

"I don't want to blame Meghan for everything, but I will do because he has totally changed since he's been with her," the socialite added. "Friends say he's not the same Harry. He doesn't look like the same Harry. He looks constantly sad and a different kind of person."