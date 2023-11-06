Climate Activists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed for Flying Private to Las Vegas for Katy Perry's Concert
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles while attending a Katy Perry on Saturday, November 4, but royal experts think their choice of transportation was problematic. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a private plane from California to Las Vegas, Nev., along with A-listers Zoe Saldana and Cameron Diaz, but the spotting doesn't align with their years of advocating for solutions to climate change.
TalkTV star Kevin O’Sullivan discussed the Sussexes' recent outing with royal expert Angela Levin.
"The number of private jets that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get on to is now officially out of control. Only recently, they went down to the Caribbean for a quiet week together," O'Sullivan told the biographer. "Why shouldn't they have a holiday? Good for them. How do they get there? It's about an hour in their hour and a half. They got there by private jets."
O'Sullivan later pointed to the Sussexes' history of asking their fans to help protect the earth.
"We find out that over the weekend they went to Las Vegas from Santa Barbara by private jet," the anchor critically said. "You could drive there in about four hours. You probably get there on a private jet in half an hour."
"Why can't they at least take a public jet? What is the matter with these people? They keep telling us to try to save the planet, but it's very much a do as we say, not as we do, isn't it," he concluded.
During his time as a working royal, Harry founded the sustainable travel organization Travelyst, and Levin thinks the prince should step down from his high-level position due to his consistent reliance on corporate aircrafts.
"Harry was very, very keen on something called Travalyst, which was a travel company going round all the world and encouraging people if they traveled not to use private planes, but to take this plane there because the clouds were so far ahead and all that sort of stuff," Levin shared.
"But he is now a patron and I think they should check him out because he can't have a patron who is actually doing absolutely the opposite of what he's telling everybody else to be," she added. "They've got very grandiose, actually. Ironically, the less that they're wanted and the more they're sort of laughed at the more grandiose they get."
This wouldn't be the first time journalists were annoyed with the Sussexes' behavior. OK! previously reported that American commentator Michael Cole was outraged by the duo's motorcade in New York City for World Mental Health Day.
“The last time I saw a convoy like that, it was at Elvis Presley's funeral when there were 11 Cadillacs, including his hearse," Cole said during a GB News appearance. "This is really quite awful. I mean hypocrisy upon hypocrisy."
In 2022, Harry applauded Nelson Mandela and his philanthropy in Africa, but his speech at the World Economic Forum resulted in a critique from one of Mandela's relatives. Mandela's grandson Ndaba Mandela used the controversial moment to hold famous figures accountable for their incongruence.
"Every year we have the World Economic Forum and we all these heads of state coming in on their own private jets talking about climate change, so I think it's time we hold our leaders accountable and really let them put their money where their mouth is and say if they truly believe in climate change — whether it be Prince Harry or whether it be a head of state — people need to be held accountable," Piers Morgan quoted Ndaba in an article.