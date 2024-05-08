Prince Harry 'Would Love to Reconnect With Kate Middleton' Amid Her Cancer Battle — But Prince William Isn't Letting Him 'Near His Ailing Wife'
Kate Middleton is currently focused on her cancer battle, and experts think Prince Harry hopes to make amends with his sister-in-law after years of tension.
Despite Harry's potential willingness to reconcile, Prince William could prevent his brother from chatting with Kate.
"Harry would love to reconnect with Kate [Middleton]," Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"They were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis, which he learned about just the way the rest of us did, via Kate's shocking video," Andersen claimed. "Unfortunately, it doesn't appear [Prince] William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife."
Harry left the royal fold in 2020, and the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle painted the Wales in a negative light.
"There was just too much drama between the brothers and their wives, and there is lingering bitterness on everyone's part," Andersen continued. "So, the chances of even a meeting between Harry and the rest of the royal family, much less some sort of reconciliation, seem extremely slim."
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to Instagram. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
- Royal 'Relief': Prince William, Princess Kate and Kensington Palace Courtiers Glad Meghan Markle Is Skipping Upcoming Harry Trip
- King Charles and Kate Middleton's 'Scary Cancer Diagnoses' Makes Them More Relatable to the British Public
- Meghan Markle Is 'Totally Against the Idea of Prince Archie Visiting the U.K.' With Prince Harry
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although the Sussexes and Wales haven't been together since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral, the American-based royals released a statement in support of Kate shortly after she announced her condition.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said in the statement.
Andersen spoke to Fox News Digital.