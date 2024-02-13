Kate Middleton Urged Not to 'Rush' Her Recovery After Abdominal Surgery

As William continues to find the balance between his family life and royal role, he is grateful for the well-wishes he's received.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all," the father-of-three said at London’s Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner.

“It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all," he added.