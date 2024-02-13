Kate Middleton Urged Not to 'Rush' Her Recovery After Abdominal Surgery
Kate Middleton took a step back from royal duties after having surgery on her abdomen, and royal experts claimed the princess needs to take her time before she returns to work.
Kate is expected to be on leave until the spring, and Prince William will juggle caring for her and his duties in the meantime.
“I think it’s lovely and we wish her all the best. You mustn’t rush it, but it’s very kind that they want to visit the King so soon after they’ve arrived into Sandringham," Angela Levin said on GB News.
“It feels like a real family coming together to support," host Ellie Costello added.
As William continues to find the balance between his family life and royal role, he is grateful for the well-wishes he's received.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all," the father-of-three said at London’s Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner.
“It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all," he added.
OK! previously reported the princess was finding ways to stay in touch with her team while recuperating at home.
"I have heard that the Princess of Wales has been responding to emails, but everything has been structured so that she is not overwhelmed or disturbed by incoming dialogue," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet.
"Kate is not a rule breaker," Schofield shared. "She is going to follow the doctor’s orders but engage when she can, so she doesn’t feel behind. I don’t expect to see her in an official capacity until Easter, but I believe she is engaged behind the scenes."
On Wednesday, January 17, the palace revealed Kate won't be attending official gatherings for an extended period of time.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."