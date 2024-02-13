OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry 'Wants to Bring Lilibet and Archie' to the U.K. to Spend Time With Cancer-Stricken King Charles

prince harry wants bring children uk visit king charles
Source: NETFLIX
By:

Feb. 13 2024, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Prince Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit King Charles after the palace announced His Majesty was diagnosed with cancer. Although Harry arrived at Clarence House without his children, an expert believes he will return to the U.K. with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to create memories with their grandfather.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry wants bring children uk visit king charles
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their kids in the U.K.

"Harry wants to spend more time in the U.K. and bring the children over to be with [Charles] and their cousins, but he will have to prove himself first," a source revealed to an outlet. "That's been made very clear to him."

Although Harry is expected to travel to England with his tots, the insider made it clear that Meghan Markle wouldn't join him on the excursion.

"Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused," they continued.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry wants bring children uk visit king charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles announced he was diagnosed with cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported relationship expert Louella Alderson claimed Charles and Harry are entering a new stage of their relationship.

"It’s possible that King Charles’s personal call to Harry about his diagnosis is a sign of mending or learning from past mistakes in their relationship," Alderson said in an interview.

“It shows a level of respect and consideration from King Charles towards Harry, acknowledging the importance of family and communication during difficult times,” she explained.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry wants bring children uk visit king charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry discussed her royal upbringing in 'Spare.'

Article continues below advertisement

On Monday, February 5, the palace surprised royal fans when they updated the world on Charles' health after a corrective operation.

“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the statement read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the blurb continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry wants bring children uk visit king charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry attended King Charles' coronation in 2023.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl explained the significance of Harry and Charles' meeting and how their relationship could change in the next few months.

"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," Nicholl told an outlet, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."

"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl said. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."

Article continues below advertisement

The royal editor believes Charles "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry" after years of the Duke of Sussex being on the outskirts of the monarchy.

"The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl shared, explaining that the appointment was probably "emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Charles chose to contact Harry before notifying the public about his condition.

"I certainly think we're seeing a real thawing in the relations between Charles and his son," she added. "I know, for Charles, the door has always been left open regardless of some of the things Harry has written... I was told by a source very close to the king that whatever Harry has said or done, he loves his son."

"He wants to repair that relationship and indeed have a relationship with his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren," Nicholl said.

The source spoke to OK! U.K.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.