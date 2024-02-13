Prince Harry 'Wants to Bring Lilibet and Archie' to the U.K. to Spend Time With Cancer-Stricken King Charles
Prince Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit King Charles after the palace announced His Majesty was diagnosed with cancer. Although Harry arrived at Clarence House without his children, an expert believes he will return to the U.K. with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to create memories with their grandfather.
"Harry wants to spend more time in the U.K. and bring the children over to be with [Charles] and their cousins, but he will have to prove himself first," a source revealed to an outlet. "That's been made very clear to him."
Although Harry is expected to travel to England with his tots, the insider made it clear that Meghan Markle wouldn't join him on the excursion.
"Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused," they continued.
OK! previously reported relationship expert Louella Alderson claimed Charles and Harry are entering a new stage of their relationship.
"It’s possible that King Charles’s personal call to Harry about his diagnosis is a sign of mending or learning from past mistakes in their relationship," Alderson said in an interview.
“It shows a level of respect and consideration from King Charles towards Harry, acknowledging the importance of family and communication during difficult times,” she explained.
On Monday, February 5, the palace surprised royal fans when they updated the world on Charles' health after a corrective operation.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the statement read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the blurb continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
Royal biographer Katie Nicholl explained the significance of Harry and Charles' meeting and how their relationship could change in the next few months.
"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," Nicholl told an outlet, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."
"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl said. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."
The royal editor believes Charles "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry" after years of the Duke of Sussex being on the outskirts of the monarchy.
"The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl shared, explaining that the appointment was probably "emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them."
Charles chose to contact Harry before notifying the public about his condition.
"I certainly think we're seeing a real thawing in the relations between Charles and his son," she added. "I know, for Charles, the door has always been left open regardless of some of the things Harry has written... I was told by a source very close to the king that whatever Harry has said or done, he loves his son."
"He wants to repair that relationship and indeed have a relationship with his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren," Nicholl said.
