Prince Harry 'Wants to Bring Lilibet and Archie' to the U.K. to Spend Time With Cancer-Stricken King Charles

"Harry wants to spend more time in the U.K. and bring the children over to be with [Charles] and their cousins, but he will have to prove himself first," a source revealed to an outlet. "That's been made very clear to him."

Although Harry is expected to travel to England with his tots, the insider made it clear that Meghan Markle wouldn't join him on the excursion.

"Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused," they continued.