King Charles Is 'Sad' While Prince William Is 'Furious' at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Creating Family Drama After Omid Scobie's Book Release
Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, is rehashing the royal family's feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and royal experts think King Charles is tired of the negative headlines.
Aside from the project reminding the Windsors of their disagreements, His Majesty is being pushed by a conservative member of Parliament to strip his youngest child and his wife of their official titles.
Although the Sussexes left the U.K. in 2020, Endgame has ignited a level of rage amongst some Brits who are reevaluating the Sussexes' status.
“I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option… if someone doesn’t want to be royal, that is a decision we respect – but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation’s life," Bob Seely stated while hoping to force Charles' hand.
Royal expert Angela Levin discussed how Seely's agenda aligns with Dutch copies of Endgame, which revealed the royals who infamously commented on Prince Archie's skin complexion.
“Well, I'm sure it was one thing that they'd set up," Levin said during a GB News appearance. "It was either a publicity stunt or they wanted to be absolutely as nasty as possible."
"I think if Harry and also Meghan don't actually threaten to sue the author then there's something really wrong, because that means they've accepted it," she noted. "They might even like it and it is just appalling."
Endgame was removed from shelves in the Netherlands after the Dutch translation named Charles and Kate Middleton as the royal racists.
“They haven't said a word. You know they're copying the royals. They can't bear it when the royals don't speak, and now they're not saying a word," Levin complained.
“I think they must actually come to an end of this spitefulness," she continued. "And it just shows how important it is to them to win, especially Meghan. I mean, she's very formidable in that she has to win."
Levin later shared if she thinks Charles will fold under pressure and remove the Duke of Sussex formality from his son.
“In theory, that's going round. In practice. I don't think it will happen because he does love Harry,” Levin stated. “And then you're in the state where you hate what your child is doing, but something inside you makes you want to love them."
In his memoir and various docuseries, Harry admitted to struggling with his mental health, and Levin predicts Charles fears how the veteran would respond if he lost all ties to the monarchy.
“And I think that the family are very anxious about what could happen if they parted or the state that Harry could be in, and I know they are there for him," Levin explained. "The door is open, but he doesn't take any advantage of that. He's just behaving as Meghan tells him. He's more like a sort of servant to her really, and listens to what she's doing."
Levin mentioned Seely's demand and whether they will progress in Parliament.
“But there is a politician who wants to bring it to parliament and he wants to go back to Germany and Britain in 1917, the First World War, and bring in where that Germans couldn't take their British titles with them," Levin said.
"They could be wiped out. And he wants to bring this to Parliament next week and make sure that they could do that," she clarified.
Despite Seely's position, Levin doesn't think he'll have enough influence on the monarchy.
“But he's just not very well known. It'll be something that he says and then everyone will move on," the author voiced. "But it's very difficult to remove their titles because they can take off Duke and Duchess. But they can't take away Prince Harry because he's in the line."
“I think it's very difficult to know what to do. I mean William is furious," Levin continued. "Charles is very sad about it and trying to calm things down."