Prince William Attends Hugh Grosvenor's Lavish Wedding After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Decided to Skip Event
Prince William attended Hugh Grosvenor's lavish wedding on Friday, June 7, — but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were nowhere in sight.
The Duke of Westminster is Prince Archie's godfather, but the couple skipped the gathering as their feud with the royal family continues.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed the aristocrat and the Duke of Sussex remained friends after the fallout from Spare and "Megxit," but he was saddened to see the fallout between the brothers.
"Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it's unlikely to happen before the wedding," an insider told an outlet.
Aside from skipping Grosvenor's big day, Harry failed to reunite with King Charles while in London for the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary.
"It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a spokesperson for Harry confirmed. "The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."
According to royal correspondent Roya Nikkah, the veteran turned down the opportunity to stay at a royal property while in London.
"All the narrative from the moment he [Harry] touched down and we got that statement from Harry's spokesperson saying it's not possible for Harry to see his father, his father is too busy, he completely understands," Nikkah said on "The Royals with Roya and Kate" podcast. "That set the mood music for the whole week that Harry had said 'Pa is too busy to see me.'"
"I just thought something didn't feel quite right about this, so I dug away and dug away a bit deeper and found out that actually, Harry had asked if he could stay and Charles had said, 'Yes, come and stay son,'" she continued. "You come and stay in a royal residence, you are near where I am so it's going to be much easier for me to see you given what's going on with my diary and your diary."
The correspondent later claimed Harry sharing that he wouldn't see Charles bothered the monarch.
"And that turned everything on its head because the narrative from Harry that I wanted to see my father but he is too busy to see me, actually the reality was Charles said, 'Yes, please do come and stay in a royal gaff and that would make it much easier for me to see each other,'" Nikkah shared.
Despite the distance between the Sussexes and Windsors, the couple gushed over their new life in the U.S. while traveling around Nigeria.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."