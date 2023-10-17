Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Fearful of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Growing Popularity in the U.S.

It was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales applied to trademark The Royal Foundation in America, and PR expert Andy Barr believes the Wales are hoping to expand the royal brand to Meghan and Harry's newfound home.

Barr stressed that Kate and William can advocate for issues "with far greater ease and speed than their power couple rivals."

“Whilst Harry and Meghan have a powerful and well-established network of celebrity friends and 'fixers', there is no substitute for being an actual, fully paid up member of the royal family,” he added. “The global interest and intrigue in the British royal family means that they are guaranteed crowds wherever they go and whatever they do.”