Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Fearful of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Growing Popularity in the U.S.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are ready to bring The Royal Foundation to the U.S., but will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry be intimidated by the Wales?
It was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales applied to trademark The Royal Foundation in America, and PR expert Andy Barr believes the Wales are hoping to expand the royal brand to Meghan and Harry's newfound home.
Barr stressed that Kate and William can advocate for issues "with far greater ease and speed than their power couple rivals."
“Whilst Harry and Meghan have a powerful and well-established network of celebrity friends and 'fixers', there is no substitute for being an actual, fully paid up member of the royal family,” he added. “The global interest and intrigue in the British royal family means that they are guaranteed crowds wherever they go and whatever they do.”
Although Meghan and Harry have strong connections in Hollywood, William and Kate's HRH status is coveted by Hollywood elites.
“Instantly be injected into the kinds of high society connections and opportunities that even top-level A-List celebrities like Meghan and Harry would be jealous of," the professional noted.
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex struggled with being the spare.
"All Harry's complaining is really about the fact that he's not number one, he doesn't have a bigger role," royal biographer Tom Quinn explained. "I think that's why he clicked with Meghan because she comes from a society where if you work hard and you're talented, you can get to the top."
The expert later pointed out that despite Harry's ability to find fame in America, William's still has an impact on the world.
"You can't change the fact that William and Kate are number one," Quinn noted.
"It's obvious when you think about it, but I think she thought she could come into the royal family and be the star," he continued. "And of course, she [Meghan] couldn't because the monarchial structures are medieval, they're rigid."
After retiring from acting to become a working duchess, Meghan was unable to connect with Kate and William, and a palace staffer claimed the Suits star wanted to be seen as Kate's equal.
"She was dazzled by the worldwide fame that being a princess would bring, but she was shocked by the palace protocol and by the fact that she was not and never could be first in the pecking order," the employee shared.
"She hated being a second-rate princess – second to Catherine Middleton, I mean. She thought she would be living in Windsor Castle, for example, and just couldn’t believe it when she and Harry were given Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace," they continued.
Meghan enjoyed the formal title, but she wasn't interested in following royal protocol.
"She hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless, and to a large extent pointless royal round," they revealed.
"I don’t think in the whole of history there was ever a greater divide between what someone expected when they became a member of the royal family and what they discovered it was really like," the insider admitted. "She was hugely disappointed. She was a global superstar but was being told what she could and could not do, what she could and could not say. She hated it."
Barr spoke to The Mirror.