Meghan Markle Urged to 'Keep Her Head Down' and Focus on Her Passion Instead of Rumored Memoir
Meghan Markle is rumored to be working on a memoir, but the Duchess of Sussex's potential tell-all could overwhelm the public. Meghan and Prince Harry shared their personal grievances with the royal family in interviews, a docuseries and in Harry's book, Spare.
Public relations expert Edward Coram-James thinks now isn't the best time for Meghan to release another project about her short time as a duchess.
"Without a doubt, the best thing for Meghan to do, at the moment, is to keep her head down and focus on the issue-based work that she is most passionate about," Coram-James told an outlet.
Meghan and Harry boasted about her love of philanthropy in the past, and the professional hopes the duo will invest all of their energy into it.
"If he stays away from controversy and keeps plugging away at the many good causes that he’s passionate about, and that are hugely popular with the public, over time his reputation is likely to experience significant recovery," the strategist explained. "The same rule applies to Meghan."
Although Meghan struggled with the negative attention she received as a working royal, Coram-James thinks taking a break from attacking her in-laws will shift the public's perception of her.
"There will always be online trolls that swear otherwise, but the truth is that the same laws of physics that apply to any person or corporation apply also to the Sussexes," Coram-James shared. "Most reputations are recoverable, and theirs is no exception."
Since leaving the U.K., the Sussexes have attempted to explain their decision to leave the monarchy ad nauseam.
"There is a strong sense that the last few years have been defined by Meghan talking about Meghan, Harry talking about Harry," Coram-James continued. "That may be a deeply unfair criticism, as in many respects they were simply trying to take back a small fraction of control over the narrative about their own lives. A narrative that, until then, had been dictated by a hostile press and social media."
Coram-James isn't the first person to urge Meghan not to write an autobiography. OK! previously reported entertainment expert Mark Boardman thinks Meghan releasing a follow-up to Spare would lead to a decline in the actress' popularity.
“Meghan's memoirs could stir controversy and reignite debates surrounding her relationship with the royal family,” Boardman said. “Especially if she chooses to reveal previously undisclosed details.”
Boardman, however, doesn't think Meghan shouldn't tell her story, but he hopes that if she must, she will wait for the right moment to do so.
“Any further revelations or 'bombshells' about her time as a royal could impact her career and reputation in various ways with an almost impossible task to make a further comeback,” he noted.
“The impact largely depends on the nature of the disclosures. Positive revelations about her experiences and her charity work could enhance her reputation and strengthen her brand as a humanitarian,” Boardman continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A royal source revealed that the palace is worried that the Suits star will publish the name which relative made the infamous comment about Prince Archie's skin complexion, but a rep for the couple denied the assertion.
"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," a spokesperson for Meghan said. "Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating."
Coram-James spoke to The Express.