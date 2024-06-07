Prince William Reveals Princess Charlotte Isn't 'Looking Forward' to School Exams
Princess Charlotte might be the next Princess Royal, but the youngster — like most kids — dislikes academic assessments.
Prince William revealed his only daughter was worried about finals week while he attended a D-Day anniversary event on Thursday, June 6.
The Prince of Wales shared that Charlotte was "not looking forward to sitting her exams."
"Charlotte's at school, Charlotte's got exams," he added. "Yes, she's got tests."
"Hopefully it's all gone well," the father-of-three shared as he crossed his fingers.
While Charlotte juggles being in the fourth grade, she is spending more time with her mother, Kate Middleton, as the Princess of Wales battles cancer. OK! previously reported Charlotte celebrated her ninth birthday in May with a small gathering.
“Usually Kate will stay up into the early hours and make the children's cakes," Claudia Joseph told an outlet. “It depends how well she's feeling, I imagine whether she will do that, or William might even make the cake, for all we know.”
“I think this birthday is going to be very unusual for all the children this year because obviously, Kate's having treatment for cancer," Joseph noted. “I think that this is going to be a very low-key birthday for Charlotte."
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her health after months of avoiding the public eye.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in an Instagram video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
In the past, Kate often made baked goods for special occasions.
"She's obviously going to be going to school for the majority of the day," Joseph explained. “So there might be a happy birthday song in the playground, but it will be lessons as normal.
“And then in the afternoon, I imagine that it will be a family occasion," she noted. “She will obviously open her presents with her family and her parents. And I think she'll have a birthday cake.”
Despite William inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall real estate portfolio — which is worth over $1 billion— Joseph believes William and Kate want to keep their children humble.
“I think that obviously the Wales children have a very privileged lifestyle," the commentator stated. “They have access to lots of palaces. And there are lots of very nice gifts they've been given over their lifetime but William and Kate are very keen to give their children the simple pleasures in life."
“That's what matters to them most. That's how Kate was brought up," she added. “They won't be extravagant gifts, they'll be fun gifts, outdoorsy, they're keen on the great outdoors, as we all know."