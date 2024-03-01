Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Costar Warned Her About Joining the Royal 'Bubble'
Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was best known for her role in the legal drama Suits. Although the Duchess of Sussex left the show and retired from acting in 2017 to prioritize her new life in the U.K., costar Wendell Pierce gave her a cautionary message before she relocated to the U.K.
“It was the last night of working and I said, ‘Meghan, your life is going to change, and you’re going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I’m your friend — you have lots of friends,'” he recalled on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?.
The Broadway star portrayed Meghan's father on the program, and he warned the American duchess about joining the royal fold.
"We’re always thinking about you, we’ll always be there for you," Pierce continued. "And you know, no matter where you are, always know you have a friend in me."
Pierce gushed over his time with Meghan and called her “wonderful," adding, "She’s the nicest person ever."
Suits closed its curtains in 2019, but creator Aaron Korsh is developing a spin-off series, and fans are hoping the Duchess of Sussex will make a cameo.
OK! previously reported former Suits actress Rachael Harris claimed Meghan wouldn't be included in the new show.
“He didn't say that there couldn't be a crossover or there couldn't be a cameo appearance from one of us at some point. But he said this is its own entity,” Harris told an outlet. "So I feel confident that they want this to soar on its own without any of the original cast. That doesn't mean that we won't pop in."
"He has not said anything to me about Megan popping in,” she noted. “We don't talk about the duchess. It's rude. She has enough going on. You know what I mean?”
During the Golden Globe Awards in January, Suits alum Gina Torres revealed the cast has a group chat, but the Duchess of Sussex isn't in it.
“Our text thread is insane right now, so it’s very exciting," Torres said on the red carpet. “We don’t have her number. We just don’t.”
Although Meghan hasn't returned to the small screen, she did rave about her time filming Suits during Variety's Power of Women Gala.
“I have no idea. It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit," the mom-of-two admitted when asked about Suits' resurgence.
“But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it,” she said. “But good shows are everlasting."