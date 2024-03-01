Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Costar Warned Her About Joining the Royal 'Bubble'

“It was the last night of working and I said, ‘Meghan, your life is going to change, and you’re going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I’m your friend — you have lots of friends,'” he recalled on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?.

The Broadway star portrayed Meghan's father on the program, and he warned the American duchess about joining the royal fold.

"We’re always thinking about you, we’ll always be there for you," Pierce continued. "And you know, no matter where you are, always know you have a friend in me."