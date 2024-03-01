King Charles Could Ask Prince Harry to 'Take on Royal Duties' After Surprising Cancer Diagnosis

“Remember, Prince Harry is still a senior member of the royal family — he’s not a working member of the royal family, but he is still very much a member of the family and Counsellor of State, which means he’s able to step in when the king is unable to perform his duties,” Harrold explained.

Although Harry isn't a senior royal, he is still in the line of succession.

“Technically, he is able to step in for the king. If he wasn’t still Counsellor of State then that would be a very different matter,” Harrold noted. “The king has always been a forward thinker and he’s always planned in advance for things, I think this is Charles just being sensible."

“His current situation has probably made him take a step back, put things into perspective, and ensure he has a plan in place," he added.