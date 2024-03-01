King Charles Could Ask Prince Harry to 'Take on Royal Duties' After Surprising Cancer Diagnosis
After King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis was announced, Prince Harry hopped across the pond, sparking rumors there could be a possibility for a royal return.
“The King has made it very clear that [Harry] is part of his family and always will be part of his family, but as far as the working part goes, that will be something that we will only see over time,” Grant Harrold told an outlet. “It is possible that given recent events, with the King not being 100 percent and he’s now relying on other members of the family, he could ask Harry to take on other duties.”
Harry gave up his royal privileges and HRH status in 2020 and publicly complained about his time as a working prince, but his father's current condition and Kate Middleton's medical leave could make room for Harry.
“Remember, Prince Harry is still a senior member of the royal family — he’s not a working member of the royal family, but he is still very much a member of the family and Counsellor of State, which means he’s able to step in when the king is unable to perform his duties,” Harrold explained.
Although Harry isn't a senior royal, he is still in the line of succession.
“Technically, he is able to step in for the king. If he wasn’t still Counsellor of State then that would be a very different matter,” Harrold noted. “The king has always been a forward thinker and he’s always planned in advance for things, I think this is Charles just being sensible."
“His current situation has probably made him take a step back, put things into perspective, and ensure he has a plan in place," he added.
OK! previously reported Harry talked about his brief meeting with Charles on Good Morning America.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry said. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."
"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he added.
During Harry's interview, he talked about bonding with families experiencing similar challenges while promoting the Invictus Games.
"Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, — again, the strength of the family unit coming together," Harry said. "So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."
"To see the smiles on their faces and then to hear the stories at the end and the excitement and just the happiness, that's what this is all about," he noted. "This is what it's all about and as long as it's safe, we will continue to facilitate these kinds of opportunities for them."
Harrold spoke to the New York Post.