Prince Harry Was Blocked From Spending Quality Time With King Charles After His Cancer Diagnosis
Prince Harry rushed to the U.K. after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, but a source close to the Windsors claimed the Duke of Sussex was blocked from spending quality time with his father. The duo's meeting was reportedly brief, and insiders claimed that was intentional.
"Harry came over to see his father, expecting to go to Sandringham," the source told an outlet. "But instead he was asked to be at Clarence House and was restricted to 30 minutes."
After Harry left Clarence House, Charles and Queen Camilla took a helicopter to Norfolk.
"The fear was that if he went to Sandringham they would never get rid of him," the insider added.
OK! previously reported Harry's appearance on Good Morning America shortly after his 24-hour trip.
"The King is going to hate this," GB News host Stephen Dixon said on a panel, while commentator Charlie Rowley agreed with Dixon.
"I would too, it's a private matter. Everyone, whether you're the monarch of this great nation or or not, everyone is entitled to a private life in some regards, particularly when it comes to health," Rowley shared.
"It is not Harry's story to tell, it is the King's health," he continued. "He is the head of the [monarchy] and he has every right if he wants to the public with any information that he wants to, to do it in his time in his way, with the support of the Queen and the rest of his family."
In an interview, the Duke of Sussex revealed he appreciated being able to see Charles as he begins his cancer battle.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."
"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he added.
Harry left the U.K. in 2020, and he hinted at reconciling with the monarch after years of tension.
"Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis — again, the strength of the family unit coming together," Harry said. "So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."
"To see the smiles on their faces and then to hear the stories at the end and the excitement and just the happiness, that's what this is all about," he added. "This is what it's all about and as long as it's safe, we will continue to facilitate these kinds of opportunities for them."