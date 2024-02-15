OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Change Their Children's Last Names From Mountbatten-Windsor to Sussex Despite Leaving the Royal Family in 2020

meghan markle prince harry change kids last names sussex
Source: NETFLIX
By:

Feb. 15 2024, Published 10:09 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently unveiled their new website, sussex.com, and fans quickly realized the duo dropped their inherited last name, Mountbatten-Windsor, to reflect their royal titles. When Prince Archie was born, he was given the last name Mountbatten-Windsor to reflect his lineage, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will refer to their kids as Prince Archie Sussex and Princess Lilibet Diana Sussex going forward.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry change kids last names sussex
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched their new site, sussex.com.

“The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time,” a source told an outlet. “That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment.”

The Mountbatten title comes from Prince Philip's family and the Windsor name stems from the late Queen Elizabeth.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry change kids last names sussex
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children were born Mountbatten-Windsors.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported royal expert Ingrid Seward believes Elizabeth wouldn't approve of the couple rebranding themselves as the Sussexes instead of prioritizing their Archewell brand.

"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."

"The Queen saw Meghan's mixed-race heritage, her youth and style combined with intelligence, as a major plus for the monarchy," Seward explained. "Imagine her distress when everything she had hoped for from Harry and Meghan failed to materialize."

"In 2020 instead of being supportive of the monarchy they wanted to leave," she added. "That is when the steely will of the Queen came into play."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry change kids last names sussex
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their kids in California.

Article continues below advertisement

When Meghan and Harry left the U.K., they hoped they would split their time between the region and Canada, but Her Majesty wouldn't allow them to be part-time royals.

"With the support of her aged husband, she made it clear it was not possible to do what they wanted — be half in and half out of the monarchy. She told them they could not trade on their royal connections for financial gain," the commentator stated. ''She subsequently forbade them from using the website name sussexroyal.com and their HRHs."

"She would have been hurt and angry at the latest developments," she continued.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry change kids last names sussex
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle addressed her website controversy in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the pair stepped away from their royal platform when they lost their HRH status, they found a way to promote themselves while depending on their proximity to the crown.

"They have loopholed her command by using the slightly different name sussex.com with a link to Sussex Royal," Seward shared. "How tragic it should have come to the half-truths they now appear to depend on to get their own way. They could have had it all and for a brief time they did."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan subtly addressed the controversy surrounding her domain in a statement.

"There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience," the Suits star said.

"They're not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities," the mom-of-two added. "They're a very special company. Plus they're Canadian, so I'm a fan."

Sources spoke to The Times.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.