Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Change Their Children's Last Names From Mountbatten-Windsor to Sussex Despite Leaving the Royal Family in 2020

OK! previously reported royal expert Ingrid Seward believes Elizabeth wouldn't approve of the couple rebranding themselves as the Sussexes instead of prioritizing their Archewell brand.

"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."

"The Queen saw Meghan's mixed-race heritage, her youth and style combined with intelligence, as a major plus for the monarchy," Seward explained. "Imagine her distress when everything she had hoped for from Harry and Meghan failed to materialize."

"In 2020 instead of being supportive of the monarchy they wanted to leave," she added. "That is when the steely will of the Queen came into play."