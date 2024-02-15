King Charles 'Would Not Have Embraced' Prince Harry During Their Brief Reunion in Order to Protect His Health
Prince Harry and King Charles were reunited shortly after His Majesty announced he has cancer. Although the moment was short-lived, royal expert Michael Cole believes the duo couldn't hug due to Charles' condition.
"Apart from collecting 11,000 air miles, it's difficult to see what was achieved by this flight over the pole, to see his father, that couldn't have been achieved by a 45-minute video call such as the one I'm having with you now," Cole said on GB News. "It is customary in the royal family for male members to greet each other with a kiss on the cheek."
As Charles focuses on his cancer battle, Cole predicts the king will have to shift how he interacts with others going forward.
"Now that could not possibly have happened because the King is undergoing treatment for cancer and, as many people watching this program will know, infection has to be avoided during treatment of cancer," he added. "So there was no question of the King embracing his prodigal son, when he returned to Clarence House, the official residence of the King in London."
OK! previously reported commentator Robert Jobson claimed the Duke of Sussex returned to his native nation uninvited.
"Put bluntly, the King was unhappy about what amounted to a fait accompli served up by an emotional but well-meaning son," Jobson wrote in an article. "Charles just needs peace and quiet right now and had planned to fly off to the tranquillity of Norfolk with his wife, the Queen, much earlier on Tuesday."
The veteran landed in London, on Tuesday, February 6, causing Charles and Queen Camilla to reschedule their helicopter ride to accommodate him.
"Yet thanks to Harry’s intervention, their Majesties were left kicking their heels at Clarence House, their main London home, while they waited for the errant younger son to appear," he continued.
Although Jobson painted Harry's visit as a nuisance, Katie Nicholl saw Harry rushing to Clarence House as a positive sign.
"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," Nicholl said in an interview, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."
"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl said. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."
According to Nicholl, Charles "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry."
"The King would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl shared, explaining that the appointment was probably "emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them."