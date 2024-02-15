King Charles 'Would Not Have Embraced' Prince Harry During Their Brief Reunion in Order to Protect His Health

"Apart from collecting 11,000 air miles, it's difficult to see what was achieved by this flight over the pole, to see his father, that couldn't have been achieved by a 45-minute video call such as the one I'm having with you now," Cole said on GB News. "It is customary in the royal family for male members to greet each other with a kiss on the cheek."

As Charles focuses on his cancer battle, Cole predicts the king will have to shift how he interacts with others going forward.

"Now that could not possibly have happened because the King is undergoing treatment for cancer and, as many people watching this program will know, infection has to be avoided during treatment of cancer," he added. "So there was no question of the King embracing his prodigal son, when he returned to Clarence House, the official residence of the King in London."