Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Costar Reveals There Was a 'Foul' Smell During Her 2018 Royal Wedding

“As time goes on, I’m starting to smell something really terrible and foul, and I’m very sensitive when it comes to that so I start to try to do this,” Hoffman said on the podcast "Chicks in the Office." “Because I have a coconut vanilla moisturizer, and I like to try to cut it. How can I help getting away from this goofy face?”

Hoffman explained that he isn't a fan of certain aromas.

“Because I don’t want them to think it’s me because I’m so particular when it comes to hygiene," he noted. “So I’m like, ‘Do you guys smell that?’ And they’re like, ‘No.’ So now I’m, like, literally by myself and I’m just going, ‘Mother …'”