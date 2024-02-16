Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Costar Reveals There Was a 'Foul' Smell During Her 2018 Royal Wedding
Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was best known for her role in Suits, and her costars attended her 2018 royal wedding. During the historic nuptials, Rick Hoffman was caught making a peculiar expression, and the actor revealed the truth behind the once-viral moment.
“As time goes on, I’m starting to smell something really terrible and foul, and I’m very sensitive when it comes to that so I start to try to do this,” Hoffman said on the podcast "Chicks in the Office." “Because I have a coconut vanilla moisturizer, and I like to try to cut it. How can I help getting away from this goofy face?”
Hoffman explained that he isn't a fan of certain aromas.
“Because I don’t want them to think it’s me because I’m so particular when it comes to hygiene," he noted. “So I’m like, ‘Do you guys smell that?’ And they’re like, ‘No.’ So now I’m, like, literally by myself and I’m just going, ‘Mother …'”
Due to the high-profile nature of the ceremony, photographers were prepared to snap a pic of the moment.
“And that’s what they got [on camera]," the Samantha Who? star continued.
“Guess who knew that the most in the cast that I had an issue with other people’s hygiene? Meghan! Always knew and would always laugh about how I was so sensitive," he revealed.
OK! previously reported Meghan's friend Abigail Spencer discussed Suits' resurgence in an interview.
"I think there's several different things," Spencer said on an episode of "The Jess Cagle Show" when asked about Suits' popularity on Netflix. "And also Meghan's loveliness, you know, that everyone is aware of her and her being on the show."
"Also during the strike, there wasn't anything else," she continued. "You know, Netflix repositioned it, so I think there is something to positioning on Netflix and when other things aren't being made, it commands your attention, but it has to be great for people to watch it."
Although Meghan retired from acting in 2017, Aaron Korsh is creating a spin-off series, and fans want the mom-of-two to make a cameo.
“Being directly involved and associated with projects that are positively viewed is terrific for Meghan’s image and can also insulate her a bit when facing public criticism," PR expert Ryan McCormick told an outlet.
“Meghan should be grateful for this opportunity and make it a point to be kind and charming to everyone down to the production assistants on this program,” he stated. "Because Meghan’s profile has risen considerably since her previous run, I think she should negotiate a healthy salary increase but, not get greedy."