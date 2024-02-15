King Charles 'Clearly Wants to Be Seen' After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

"He was pictured leaving Clarence House with his private secretary," Cameron Walker said on GB News. "You can see his Bentley has massive windows. King Charles clearly wants to be seen and wants to get that message out there."

Charles being honest about his health woes brought attention to his condition, but he continues to keep intimate details about his disease private.

“Buckingham Palace is not going to provide a running commentary about the King’s health or the treatment he’s receiving, but I think we can take comfort in the fact he looks pretty well considering the fact he’s got a cancer diagnosis," Walker added. “He’s well enough to be photographed and looks relatively happy.”