King Charles 'Clearly Wants to Be Seen' After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
King Charles surprised the world when he announced he was diagnosed with cancer. Although Charles will take a step back from obligations, he was recently spotted leaving his home without avoiding the paparazzi — something likely done on purpose.
"He was pictured leaving Clarence House with his private secretary," Cameron Walker said on GB News. "You can see his Bentley has massive windows. King Charles clearly wants to be seen and wants to get that message out there."
Charles being honest about his health woes brought attention to his condition, but he continues to keep intimate details about his disease private.
“Buckingham Palace is not going to provide a running commentary about the King’s health or the treatment he’s receiving, but I think we can take comfort in the fact he looks pretty well considering the fact he’s got a cancer diagnosis," Walker added. “He’s well enough to be photographed and looks relatively happy.”
OK! previously reported the palace updated the public on Charles' condition on Monday, February 5.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
As Charles steps away from attending events, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William and Queen Camilla will take on more duties.
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
Angela Levin applauded Camilla's ability to support Charles throughout this period.
"I was absolutely delighted because you don't know whether he would be bedridden or he didn't have the energy to walk very far, and there you saw him if you didn't know that he'd had cancer — you would've thought he was just in the right mood and walking to church as he likes to do every Sunday," Levin told GB News. "Camilla by his side smiling probably to jerking him into joking."
"And it's wonderful that she's there, such like a rock," Levin added."She has gone to as many engagements as possible that King Charles would have done, which is a huge load, but she'll do it with grace."