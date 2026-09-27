NEWS Rande Gerber Seen at Son Presley's L.A. Home Days After His Death at 27 Source: MEGA Rande Gerber was spotted returning to his late son Presley Gerber's Los Angeles home less than a week after his death. Taylor Camp Sept. 27 2026, Published 5:36 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rande Gerber was seen returning to his late son Presley Gerber's Los Angeles home less than a week after the 27-year-old's sudden death. The grieving father was photographed outside Presley's residence on Friday, September 25, amid news that the model had been cremated just days after he was found dead at a Santa Monica rehab facility.

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Rande Gerber Returns to Presley Gerber's Home

Source: MEGA The grieving father kept his head down as he made his way toward the front door.

Rande kept a low profile while visiting his son's home. In photos obtained by TMZ, the 64-year-old wore shorts, a T-shirt and a baseball cap as he made his way toward the front door. The businessman kept his head down during the somber outing, which marked one of the first times he's been photographed publicly since Presley's death. Rande and wife Cindy Crawford have remained largely out of the public eye as their family grieves the devastating loss.

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Presley Gerber Was Cremated After His Death

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was cremated days after his death, with the ashes reportedly set to remain at Cindy Crawford's Malibu home.

Rande's visit came as new details emerged about the arrangements following Presley's death. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Presley was cremated at Rose Family Funeral Home just days after he died. His ashes will reportedly be kept at Cindy and Rande's Malibu home. The publication also reported that the family was making arrangements for a small, intimate funeral, though details had not yet been finalized.

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Presley Gerber's Cause of Death Remains Under Investigation

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's official cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Presley was found dead in his room at a luxury rehab facility in Santa Monica on Sunday, September 20. Sources told the publication his death is believed to have involved a suspected overdose, though officials have not announced an official cause or manner of death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner previously said the investigation was ongoing. Presley's cause of death was listed as deferred pending additional test results. A representative for Cindy, Rande and their daughter, Kaia Gerber, confirmed Presley's death shortly after the news broke and asked for privacy for the family during the "very difficult and painful time."

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Have Support From Close Friends

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have received support from longtime friends George and Amal Clooney.