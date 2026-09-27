Rande Gerber Seen at Son Presley's L.A. Home Days After His Death at 27
Sept. 27 2026, Published 5:36 p.m. ET
Rande Gerber was seen returning to his late son Presley Gerber's Los Angeles home less than a week after the 27-year-old's sudden death.
The grieving father was photographed outside Presley's residence on Friday, September 25, amid news that the model had been cremated just days after he was found dead at a Santa Monica rehab facility.
Rande Gerber Returns to Presley Gerber's Home
Rande kept a low profile while visiting his son's home.
In photos obtained by TMZ, the 64-year-old wore shorts, a T-shirt and a baseball cap as he made his way toward the front door.
The businessman kept his head down during the somber outing, which marked one of the first times he's been photographed publicly since Presley's death.
Rande and wife Cindy Crawford have remained largely out of the public eye as their family grieves the devastating loss.
Presley Gerber Was Cremated After His Death
Rande's visit came as new details emerged about the arrangements following Presley's death.
According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Presley was cremated at Rose Family Funeral Home just days after he died.
His ashes will reportedly be kept at Cindy and Rande's Malibu home.
The publication also reported that the family was making arrangements for a small, intimate funeral, though details had not yet been finalized.
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Presley Gerber's Cause of Death Remains Under Investigation
Presley was found dead in his room at a luxury rehab facility in Santa Monica on Sunday, September 20.
Sources told the publication his death is believed to have involved a suspected overdose, though officials have not announced an official cause or manner of death.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner previously said the investigation was ongoing. Presley's cause of death was listed as deferred pending additional test results.
A representative for Cindy, Rande and their daughter, Kaia Gerber, confirmed Presley's death shortly after the news broke and asked for privacy for the family during the "very difficult and painful time."
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Have Support From Close Friends
The family has been surrounded by loved ones in the days since Presley's death.
Longtime friends George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been supporting Cindy and Rande, with the couple photographed arriving at Kaia's Los Angeles home earlier in the week.
George and Rande have been close friends for decades and famously cofounded Casamigos tequila together before selling the company.
TMZ reported the Clooneys have been spending time between Cindy and Kaia's homes as their family grieves. The source described the Gerbers as "unbelievably shattered" and said their priority is being together following Presley's death.