Killer Mike Grammys Update: Rapper Booked for Battery After Citizen's Arrest at 2024 Awards Show
Killer Mike had an interesting end to his weekend, as he went from winning three Grammys to finding himself in police custody on Sunday, February 4.
The "RUN" rapper, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, was booked for a misdemeanor battery charge after he was placed under citizen's arrest and escorted out of Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
Killer Mike, 48, was released from jail on his own recognizance roughly one hour after he was booked, according to police records obtained by a news publication. He has a court date scheduled for Thursday, February 29.
While it was initially unclear what led to his arrest, further details revealed Killer Mike allegedly knocked down a security officer at the venue after the man failed to move out of the "Legend Has It" performer's way as he tried to make his way through the pouring rain.
As OK! previously reported, Killer Mike was filmed being escorted by law enforcement into a security room at Crypto.com Arena after what was initially detailed as an alleged physical altercation with a security guard.
In the clip, the "Ooh La La" rapper seemed calm and unfazed by the ordeal, which a source described as a "big nothing" to a second news outlet before confirming he'd be released within a few hours.
Before the altercation, Killer Mike had a very successful day — sweeping all three categories he was nominated for and taking home Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album for his sixth studio album, Michael, in addition to Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his chart-topping track "Scientists & Engineers."
After accepting his awards during the pre-televised segment of the ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Killer Mike took to Instagram to highlight the special moment.
"DREAMS COME TRUE – IT IS A SWEEP! ☦️ #MICHAEL," the renowned rapper wrote alongside a video of his acceptance speech.
"For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bulls---. I don’t give a d--- if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive," he quipped while on stage accepting his award, admitting: "As a kid, I had a dream to become a part of music, and that 9-year-old is excitedly dancing and frightened inside of me right now."
Killer Mike's big wins come more than 20 years after he last won a Grammy in 2003 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for his collaboration with OutKast, "The Whole World."
In 2018, received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song for his and rapper and producer El-P's hip-hop duo Run the Jewels’ hit song "Chase Me."
Page Six obtained police records regarding Killer Mike's citizen's arrest, while The Hollywood Reporter spoke to a source following the ordeal.