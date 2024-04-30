OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Raquel Leviss
OK LogoNEWS

Does Raquel Leviss Have a New Man? Former 'VPR' Star Spotted With Single Father Matthew Dunn

raquellevissmayhavenewmanpp
Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 30 2024, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Does Raquel Leviss have a new boyfriend?

More than a year after her scandalous affair with Tom Sandoval made headlines, the former Vanderpump Rules star, 29, has sparked dating rumors as she was spotted with single father Matthew Dunn.

Article continues below advertisement
raquellevissmayhavenewman
Source: Mega

Raquel Leviss may have a new boyfriend.

Leviss' possible new man shared a group photo, which included the former beauty queen, to his Instagram account on April 15, where he thanked two of his friends for "making the connections."

"We rode over the mountains and through the woods, but grandma’s house could not be found. However, we did rally the side by sides and swam at a waterfall!" Dunn continued in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement
raquellevissmayhavenewman
Source: @MatthewDunn/Facebook

Raquel Leviss may be dating single dad Matthew Dunn.

Article continues below advertisement

"What an incredible experience 🌵✨🫶🏼," Leviss penned in the comments section of the post.

"So much fun. 😘," Dunn wrote in his flirtatious reply.

On Leviss' possible new flame's Facebook page, his profile picture is a snap of himself with the ex-reality star posing together while dressed up for a night out. According to Dunn's social media, he has a daughter.

Article continues below advertisement
raquellevissmayhavenewman
Source: @mattdunn20/INSTAGRAM

Matthew Dunn shared a photo with Raquel Leviss on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

"Rachel is seeing investment CEO Matthew Dunn. The two met through friends and have been enjoying their time together," one source confirmed of the blossoming romance.

While the Sonoma State alum may be moving on in her love life, her court battle against the disgraced rocker, 40, and her former best friend Ariana Madix has continued to raise eyebrows.

As OK! previously reported, Leviss sued Sandoval and the Chicago actress, 38, accusing them of allegedly spreading revenge p---, eavesdropping and invasion of privacy.

MORE ON:
Raquel Leviss
Article continues below advertisement
raquellevissmayhavenewman
Source: Mega

Raquel Leviss sued Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Article continues below advertisement

The former SUR waitress claimed the TomTom co-founder allegedly filmed one of their intimate FaceTime sessions, and claimed once Madix found out about their affair, she shared it with other people.

Both Madix and Sandoval have filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit. "In fact, Ms. Madix could not have shared such footage because Mr. Sandoval deleted it from her phone within minutes of Ms. Madix confronting him — a fact Ms. Madix stated in writing 33 minutes after sending the videos to [Leviss]," the Something About Her co-founder's attorneys noted in legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Madix's lawyers claimed Leviss, who carried on a months-long affair with Sandoval while he was still in a relationship with the Dancing With the Stars alum, was trying to "punish her and blame Ms. Madix for the negative reaction [Leviss] received as a result of her affair with Mr. Sandoval" and called the lawsuit "an abuse of the legal process."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"[Leviss] does not seek to vindicate any cognizable rights but to punish Ms. Madix, and deter others, from exercising their constitutionally protected right of free speech," the document claimed.

Taste of Reality obtained the screengrabs from Dunn's Instagram account.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source close to Leviss.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.