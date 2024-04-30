Does Raquel Leviss Have a New Man? Former 'VPR' Star Spotted With Single Father Matthew Dunn

The former SUR waitress claimed the TomTom co-founder allegedly filmed one of their intimate FaceTime sessions, and claimed once Madix found out about their affair, she shared it with other people.

Both Madix and Sandoval have filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit. "In fact, Ms. Madix could not have shared such footage because Mr. Sandoval deleted it from her phone within minutes of Ms. Madix confronting him — a fact Ms. Madix stated in writing 33 minutes after sending the videos to [Leviss]," the Something About Her co-founder's attorneys noted in legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Madix's lawyers claimed Leviss, who carried on a months-long affair with Sandoval while he was still in a relationship with the Dancing With the Stars alum, was trying to "punish her and blame Ms. Madix for the negative reaction [Leviss] received as a result of her affair with Mr. Sandoval" and called the lawsuit "an abuse of the legal process."