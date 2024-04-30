Does Raquel Leviss Have a New Man? Former 'VPR' Star Spotted With Single Father Matthew Dunn
Does Raquel Leviss have a new boyfriend?
More than a year after her scandalous affair with Tom Sandoval made headlines, the former Vanderpump Rules star, 29, has sparked dating rumors as she was spotted with single father Matthew Dunn.
Leviss' possible new man shared a group photo, which included the former beauty queen, to his Instagram account on April 15, where he thanked two of his friends for "making the connections."
"We rode over the mountains and through the woods, but grandma’s house could not be found. However, we did rally the side by sides and swam at a waterfall!" Dunn continued in the caption.
"What an incredible experience 🌵✨🫶🏼," Leviss penned in the comments section of the post.
"So much fun. 😘," Dunn wrote in his flirtatious reply.
On Leviss' possible new flame's Facebook page, his profile picture is a snap of himself with the ex-reality star posing together while dressed up for a night out. According to Dunn's social media, he has a daughter.
"Rachel is seeing investment CEO Matthew Dunn. The two met through friends and have been enjoying their time together," one source confirmed of the blossoming romance.
While the Sonoma State alum may be moving on in her love life, her court battle against the disgraced rocker, 40, and her former best friend Ariana Madix has continued to raise eyebrows.
As OK! previously reported, Leviss sued Sandoval and the Chicago actress, 38, accusing them of allegedly spreading revenge p---, eavesdropping and invasion of privacy.
The former SUR waitress claimed the TomTom co-founder allegedly filmed one of their intimate FaceTime sessions, and claimed once Madix found out about their affair, she shared it with other people.
Both Madix and Sandoval have filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit. "In fact, Ms. Madix could not have shared such footage because Mr. Sandoval deleted it from her phone within minutes of Ms. Madix confronting him — a fact Ms. Madix stated in writing 33 minutes after sending the videos to [Leviss]," the Something About Her co-founder's attorneys noted in legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Madix's lawyers claimed Leviss, who carried on a months-long affair with Sandoval while he was still in a relationship with the Dancing With the Stars alum, was trying to "punish her and blame Ms. Madix for the negative reaction [Leviss] received as a result of her affair with Mr. Sandoval" and called the lawsuit "an abuse of the legal process."
"[Leviss] does not seek to vindicate any cognizable rights but to punish Ms. Madix, and deter others, from exercising their constitutionally protected right of free speech," the document claimed.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source close to Leviss.