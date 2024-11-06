Reba McEntire Slammed for Celebrating National Redhead Day on Election Day: 'Not Right Now'
Reba McEntire's timing fell flat!
On Tuesday, November 5, the country star took to her X account with a post celebrating National Redhead Day, sharing a photo of her signature red hair. But with Election Day front and center in the U.S., many fans thought her post was a little tone-deaf.
"Long or short, either way, I love being a redhead!" McEntire wrote in her post.
Followers quickly chimed in, with one person commenting, "Reba, not right now……”
"Love it godmother, but we’ll talk about it tomorrow," a second joked.
"Read the room, Reba," another commented.
Some fans even speculated that the reference to "red" might be a subtle nod to her political views.
One follower hinted, "RED being the key to this post," while another commented, "You got that right, red, red right down the ballot!"
The “Fancy” singer has previously stayed out of politics — something that was brought up during a recent Saturday Night Live skit.
In the show’s November 3 episode, Heidi Gardner took on the role of McEntire, poking fun at her famously neutral stance.
"Well, see, I come from a little town called McAlester, Oklahoma, and we don't make up our minds quickly," she joked. “If you think the milk is spoiled, give it another sip.”
"Why can't they both be president, like our milk in McAlester? Creamy and crunchy,” Gardner continued.
McEntire has previously expressed why she avoids politics.
"My job is to entertain. I’m not here to influence people one way or another on how to vote,” she said in a 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times.
She added that she prefers to stay away from “disagreements and confrontations.”
However, McEntire hasn’t shied away from sharing her views on certain issues.
In the same interview, she voiced disappointment over Tennessee laws impacting the LGBTQ+ community, particularly on the ban on gender-affirming care for minors and restrictions on public drag shows.
She suggested the focus could be redirected to other issues.
“Boy, why? I mean, we’ve got a real problem in this country, and to be worrying about men wanting to dress up as women? God bless ’em to wear those high heels — I feel for ’em. But let’s center our attention on something that really needs attention," the country star explained.