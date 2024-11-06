Reba McEntire Slammed for Celebrating National Redhead Day on Election Day: 'Not Right Now'

Reba McEntire faced backlash from fans for celebrating National Redhead Day on Election Day.

On Tuesday, November 5, the country star took to her X account with a post celebrating National Redhead Day, sharing a photo of her signature red hair. But with Election Day front and center in the U.S., many fans thought her post was a little tone-deaf.

"Long or short, either way, I love being a redhead!" McEntire wrote in her post.

Followers quickly chimed in, with one person commenting, "Reba, not right now……”

"Love it godmother, but we’ll talk about it tomorrow," a second joked.