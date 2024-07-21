10 Reclusive Hollywood Actors Who Escaped From Fame: From Shelley Duvall to Jack Nicholson and More

Over the decades, The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson has experienced an on-again, off-again music career. His declining health also affected his capacity to make music and tour.

Unfortunately, his condition worsened until he was officially diagnosed with dementia following the death of his wife, Melinda.

"[Wilson] does not have the capacity to give informed consent to the administration of medications appropriate to the care and treatment of major neurocognitive disorders (including dementia)," a statement on his website read, announcing his representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers as his co-conservators.