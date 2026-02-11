Rihanna Stuns Old Woman as She Grocery Shops in L.A.: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna is proving she can keep it real, even with billionaire status. On Tuesday, February 10, the singer was spotted grocery shopping at a local Los Angeles supermarket.

Source: MEGA Rihanna kept it low-key while grocery shopping at Whole Foods in Los Angeles.

For her casual run, the “Take a Bow” hitmaker wore a muscle-sleeve turtleneck and sweatpants, keeping her hair in a simple updo. Oversized sunglasses and black boots completed the low-key look. In one snapshot, Rihanna carried a potted orchid in the parking lot. In another, she was filling her cart in Whole Foods' produce section, holding a bunch of fresh scallions.

that old lady accidentally taking rihanna's cart 😭 pic.twitter.com/RkcA8GWZdm — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) February 10, 2026 Source: @gabgonebad/X

The outing also sparked engagement rumors, as the fashion icon was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger. She’s been with A$AP Rocky since 2020, and the couple share three kids: sons RZA, 3, Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, nearly five months old.

Despite juggling parenthood, Rocky explained how he and Rihanna keep the spark alive. "You got to spice it up. You got to still date. You got to still be friends," he said. "We roll [music] dice. We play cards. Like, you know what I'm saying? Like, she a cheater. We be playing crazy eights. I love that girl to death, man. You know, word. We got to keep the funk going cuz if not, what we doing then?"

Source: MEGA The singer wore a muscle-sleeve turtleneck, sweatpants and oversized sunglasses.

He also opened up about being a dad to a daughter. "Man, being a girl dad, bro, it's made me so vulnerable. I'm born again," the rapper shared. "Granted, she's only 4 months, but when she look at me, Ebro, I just be like, I melt inside. You know what I'm saying?"

"Like, I'm already in love with her mother, so I'm falling in love all over again," Rocky added. He explained that having a daughter has changed his life. “And it's just like the respect I have for women is just growing,” he said. “I just got so much respect and props for mothers, what they go through, what they body go through, the changes, and then to have a daughter. It's just mindboggling, bro.”

Source: MEGA Rihanna carried a potted orchid and picked fresh scallions during the outing.

“She got all my looks,” he continued of Rocki. “She the girl version of me, man.”

Rihanna previously revealed that she and Rocky, who first crossed paths during the VMAs in 2012, began dating at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: MEGA A$AP Rocky said becoming a girl dad has made him 'so vulnerable.'