Rihanna Stuns Old Woman as She Grocery Shops in L.A.: Watch

rihanna stuns elderly woman grocery store
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Rihanna is proving she can keep it real, even with billionaire status.

On Tuesday, February 10, the singer was spotted grocery shopping at a local Los Angeles supermarket.

Source: MEGA

Rihanna kept it low-key while grocery shopping at Whole Foods in Los Angeles.

For her casual run, the “Take a Bow” hitmaker wore a muscle-sleeve turtleneck and sweatpants, keeping her hair in a simple updo. Oversized sunglasses and black boots completed the low-key look. In one snapshot, Rihanna carried a potted orchid in the parking lot. In another, she was filling her cart in Whole Foods' produce section, holding a bunch of fresh scallions.

Source: @gabgonebad/X
The outing also sparked engagement rumors, as the fashion icon was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger. She’s been with A$AP Rocky since 2020, and the couple share three kids: sons RZA, 3, Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, nearly five months old.

Despite juggling parenthood, Rocky explained how he and Rihanna keep the spark alive.

"You got to spice it up. You got to still date. You got to still be friends," he said. "We roll [music] dice. We play cards. Like, you know what I'm saying? Like, she a cheater. We be playing crazy eights. I love that girl to death, man. You know, word. We got to keep the funk going cuz if not, what we doing then?"

Source: MEGA

The singer wore a muscle-sleeve turtleneck, sweatpants and oversized sunglasses.

He also opened up about being a dad to a daughter.

"Man, being a girl dad, bro, it's made me so vulnerable. I'm born again," the rapper shared. "Granted, she's only 4 months, but when she look at me, Ebro, I just be like, I melt inside. You know what I'm saying?"

"Like, I'm already in love with her mother, so I'm falling in love all over again," Rocky added.

He explained that having a daughter has changed his life. “And it's just like the respect I have for women is just growing,” he said. “I just got so much respect and props for mothers, what they go through, what they body go through, the changes, and then to have a daughter. It's just mindboggling, bro.”

Source: MEGA

Rihanna carried a potted orchid and picked fresh scallions during the outing.

“She got all my looks,” he continued of Rocki. “She the girl version of me, man.”

Rihanna previously revealed that she and Rocky, who first crossed paths during the VMAs in 2012, began dating at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: MEGA

A$AP Rocky said becoming a girl dad has made him 'so vulnerable.'

“He became my family in that time,” the Fenty Beauty mogul revealed in her April 2022 Vogue cover story. “People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me. And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

“I love the simple things but also the grand adventures,” she added. “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls----, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

