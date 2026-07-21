Robert Irwin Admits He Still 'Struggles a Lot' With Dad Steve's Death While Consoling Emotional 'DWTS' Star
July 21 2026, Updated 5:25 p.m. ET
Robert Irwin opened up about the lasting pain of losing his father, Steve Irwin.
"I struggle a lot with losing dad, a lot," Robert said while encouraging contestant Allen Genkin to embrace his grief through dance.
Per EW, the moment happened during the July 20 episode of the Dancing With the Stars spinoff, where the remaining 10 contestants performed routines inspired by their personal stories.
Allen and Adele Zaikman chose to perform a routine centered on Allen's experience with grief after losing his mother.
As rehearsals continued under mentor Brandon Armstrong, the emotional weight of the performance became clear. Wanting to offer support, Robert visited Allen at the contestants' villa in Queensland, Australia, for a private conversation.
Robert Irwin Relates to Allen Genkin's Loss
During a confessional interview, Allen broke down why the challenge was such a struggle.
"This week is very draining. After my mom passed, [it] was quite a difficult moment in my life, so this dance is taking a toll on me," he shared.
Robert later explained why he wanted to check in with the aspiring professional dancer.
"[I] wanted to visit Allen today because I know he's telling a very important story, and a story I know that's hard to tell. I want to see if I can help him through," he said.
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The two spoke poolside, where Allen reflected on losing his mother.
"My mum, when she died when I was 15, I lost my best friend. 20 years have gone by, and they say time heals all wounds, but it really doesn’t," Allen said through tears.
Robert immediately responded with a brief but heartfelt, "Nope."
Allen then explained that performing the routine was his way of honoring his mother's memory.
"The only way I could really do it justice is to really showcase it through art, and that's what I want to do," he added.
Robert understood the feeling all too well. His father, Steve, died on September 4, 2006, when Robert was just 2 years old.
"I understand what it's like to lose someone," Robert told Allen before encouraging him to trust the power of dance.
Robert Irwin Reflected on His Own Emotional 'DWTS' Performance
While offering advice, Robert looked back on his own time.
"When I did Dancing With the Stars, I was given this opportunity to do a dedication dance to my mum," he recalled.
His emotional contemporary routine was dedicated to his mother, Terri Irwin. During rehearsal that week, Robert spoke about the challenges his mother faced after his father's death.
"I was 2 when I lost Dad, and as I got older, I started to realize just how hard it would have been for her to be there for us — and all the while, continue Dad's legacy that her and Dad built together," he said at the time.
Looking back on his childhood, Robert credited his mother for keeping his father's memory alive after his death.
"She always made sure my dad was present in our lives. I wanted to know how proud my dad would be of her," Robert shared.
Terri joined her son on stage after the performance, which earned Robert and partner Witney Carson a season-high score of 35 out of 40.
Recalling the moment, Robert told Allen, "As soon as that music stopped, my mum joined me on stage, and I completely broke down."
He added, "It's like you're facing something for the first time in your life that you've never had the strength to face. But movement and dance, that is the thing that gives you the ability to face that."