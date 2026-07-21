Robert Irwin Admits He Still 'Struggles a Lot' With Dad Steve's Death While Consoling Emotional 'DWTS' Star

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Source: MEGA Robert Irwin visited Allen Genkin at the contestants' villa in Queensland, Australia, to offer support during an emotional week of competition.

Allen and Adele Zaikman chose to perform a routine centered on Allen's experience with grief after losing his mother. As rehearsals continued under mentor Brandon Armstrong, the emotional weight of the performance became clear. Wanting to offer support, Robert visited Allen at the contestants' villa in Queensland, Australia, for a private conversation.

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Robert Irwin Relates to Allen Genkin's Loss

Source: MEGA ; @allengenkin/Instagram Allen Genkin became emotional as he reflected on losing his mother while preparing a deeply personal routine on 'Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro.'

During a confessional interview, Allen broke down why the challenge was such a struggle. "This week is very draining. After my mom passed, [it] was quite a difficult moment in my life, so this dance is taking a toll on me," he shared. Robert later explained why he wanted to check in with the aspiring professional dancer. "[I] wanted to visit Allen today because I know he's telling a very important story, and a story I know that's hard to tell. I want to see if I can help him through," he said.

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Source: MEGA Robert Irwin performed an emotional dedication dance with partner Witney Carson during Season 34 of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

The two spoke poolside, where Allen reflected on losing his mother. "My mum, when she died when I was 15, I lost my best friend. 20 years have gone by, and they say time heals all wounds, but it really doesn’t," Allen said through tears. Robert immediately responded with a brief but heartfelt, "Nope." Allen then explained that performing the routine was his way of honoring his mother's memory. "The only way I could really do it justice is to really showcase it through art, and that's what I want to do," he added. Robert understood the feeling all too well. His father, Steve, died on September 4, 2006, when Robert was just 2 years old. "I understand what it's like to lose someone," Robert told Allen before encouraging him to trust the power of dance.

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Robert Irwin Reflected on His Own Emotional 'DWTS' Performance

Source: MEGA Robert Irwin embraced his mother, Terri Irwin, after his emotional dedication dance on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

While offering advice, Robert looked back on his own time. "When I did Dancing With the Stars, I was given this opportunity to do a dedication dance to my mum," he recalled. His emotional contemporary routine was dedicated to his mother, Terri Irwin. During rehearsal that week, Robert spoke about the challenges his mother faced after his father's death. "I was 2 when I lost Dad, and as I got older, I started to realize just how hard it would have been for her to be there for us — and all the while, continue Dad's legacy that her and Dad built together," he said at the time.

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Source: MEGA Robert Irwin reflected on the grief of losing his father, Steve Irwin.