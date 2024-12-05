Robert Pattinson Admits Story He Told in 2011 Interview Was Fake, Made Up Stories Because Questions Put Him in a 'Fugue State'
Robert Pattinson, who is known for joking around during conversations, was surprised when he rewatched an old 2011 interview.
While promoting Breaking Dawn – Part 1, he spun a bizarre tale about witnessing a clown die in a tiny car explosion as a child — a story he later admitted was completely made up.
“There was absolutely no hesitation at all [in my voice],” Pattinson said in a December 4 interview with The New York Times. “I’m like, ‘What on earth? Are you possessed?’”
During his movie’s press tour, Pattinson shared that he often made up stories because “the only thing people would ever ask me about was being famous,” which would send him into what he called a “fugue state.”
He explained that the constant questions about fame bored him to the point that he started fabricating tales for fun.
Some of the stories included him being a women’s hand model, taking a stalker to dinner and even filming a deleted coprophilia scene for Twilight.
Pattinson became a household name after starring in Twilight, in which he played Edward Cullen alongside Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan in the five-film series from 2008 to 2012.
He joked that he's not recognized as much anymore.
“There’s something about the nature of being fresh meat. They thought, ‘You’re not even a human,’” he said.
“That was my one idea for Bruce,” Pattinson continued, referring to his 2022 movie The Batman. “He’s been portrayed until now as a playboy. But what if he’s completely socially inept and kind of agoraphobic?”
The Tenet star also shared a funny moment from his trip to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with his partner, Suki Waterhouse, last New Year.
An immigration officer asked, “Hey, you’re the guy from Twilight. Why’d you stop acting?”
Pattinson replied, “I was like... ‘I’m Batman?’ The officer just laughed.”
The father-of-one, who will reprise his role as Batman in The Batman Part 2 in 2026, expressed gratitude for his ongoing acting career.
"I could genuinely be retiring by the end of [The Batman trilogy]," the actor said. "Not in a million years did I think I’d still be doing this when I got my first job. I can’t believe this is still going."
On top of that, Pattinson is gearing up to star in Mickey 17, a film by Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, hitting theaters on April 18, 2025.
The flick follows a disposable employee sent on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of their memories intact.