Roseanne Barr Claims Elites Are 'Full-on Vampires' Who 'Love the Taste of Human Flesh' in Unhinged Rant

"Everybody still thinks I’m crazy. But I’m not crazy. They’re full-on vampires," she insisted. "They love the taste of human flesh, and they drink human blood. They do."

"By the time we go in to vote for Trump, that he will open up everybody’s eyes and they will stop pretending to be asleep," she ranted. "You know what they say. You can’t wake people up that are pretending to be asleep. But I pray to God, please wake up."