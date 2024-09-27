Roseanne Barr Claims Elites Are 'Full-on Vampires' Who 'Love the Taste of Human Flesh' in Unhinged Rant
Roseanne Barr repeated the bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory that alleges Hollywood elites eat babies and drink blood during a sit-down with Tucker Carlson.
The 71-year-old actress then suggested that the solution is to vote Donald Trump into office again in the 2024 election.
"Everybody still thinks I’m crazy. But I’m not crazy. They’re full-on vampires," she insisted. "They love the taste of human flesh, and they drink human blood. They do."
"By the time we go in to vote for Trump, that he will open up everybody’s eyes and they will stop pretending to be asleep," she ranted. "You know what they say. You can’t wake people up that are pretending to be asleep. But I pray to God, please wake up."
"Even those who are pretending to be asleep with the irrefutable truth of what the worst people on this planet are really up to," Barr added. "They are really up to that. They’re doing it. There are so many victims. There are so many victims!"
The Roseanne star has become well known for spewing wild conspiracy theories in recent years. As OK! previously reported, she insisted that "psychopath billionaires" were trying to kill off the "regular people" with vaccines during a December 2023 appearance on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
Barr also faced backlash for her past comments that Jewish and Black voters have been "severely mind controlled" by Democrats and that "nobody died in the Holocaust."
"That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened — Mandated," Barr said during a 2023 podcast appearance.
Barr's support of Trump has even led to her becoming estranged from certain close members of her family, including her children, her mother and her brother and sister.
"I still have Democrat kids, so God help me, and my mom too is still a Democrat. I have tried like h--- ... and now they don't even talk to me," she said in a July interview. "I try to text them and they don't take my texts. Whatever!"