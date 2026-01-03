EXCLUSIVE Behind the Closed Doors of Royal Family's 'Christmas Horribilis' — Thanks to 'Thorns in Its Side' Andrew and Harry Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are at the center of what palace insiders are describing as a royal 'Christmas horribilis.' Aaron Tinney Jan. 3 2026, Published 10:16 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are estranged from the royal family.

A source familiar with his situation over the holidays said: "The sense is that Andrew [spent] Christmas quietly, knowing it could be his final holiday at Royal Lodge. But his scandal will overshadow the royals' celebration at Sandringham, making him a major thorn in their side as his disgrace is now constantly overshadowing the brand they are trying to create."

The source added Windsor is likely to host friends at the Lodge before leaving the property early in the new year. His movements remain unrestricted after police confirmed they would take no further action over claims he asked a protection officer for information relating to Epstein's most high-profile s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who took her life this year at age 41 after accusing him of sexual abuse – allegations he denies. Another source said: "Since there are no legal restrictions, he is able to travel freely, and that continues to weigh on King Charles' mind as he would rather see him contained to one place to avoid him creating further scandals for the family." Windsor's relationship with his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, is now under massive strain, which complicated Christmas plans even more.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's relationship Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie is strained.

"They [found] themselves torn between loyalty to their parents and [wanted] to avoid making an already tense family situation worse," the source added of the former flames' daughters. "Their decision to simply go out of the country was, in their minds, the politest and most diplomatic way of avoiding tension at Christmas for themselves and the royal family, who do not want to see them mixing with or supporting their parents as they are still part of The Firm."

King Charles, 77, seemingly invited his nieces to Sandringham, but sources said they declined as they did not want their presence to create awkward silences during the gathering or bring "the proverbial unspoken elephant into the room over the holidays." One insider said: "They have been advised to stay low-profile until the controversy settles – which could be a while." Alongside Andrew, Prince Harry, 41, remains another unresolved headache for the monarchy.

Source: MEGA King Charles seemingly invited nieces Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to Sandringham for Christmas.

He and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, s Christmas in California with their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, 69. There are no plans for the pair to visit Meghan's stricken father, Thomas Markle Sr., 81, who is recovering in a hospital in the Philippines following a leg amputation. A source said: "Along with Andrew, Harry and his wife are another massive thorn in the side of the royal family. Both their history of scandals and estrangement is just something the monarchy wishes it could get rid of once and for all." Those who went to Christmas at Sandringham include Prince William, 43, his wife Kate Middleton, also 43, and their three children, alongside Princess Anne's family. A palace source said: "Christmas gives everyone a bit of a breather, but it also shines a spotlight on all the things that haven't been settled. With Catherine in remission and the King's treatment winding down, there's some cautious relief. But there are still worries about what else might come out about Andrew, and the ongoing impact of Harry and Meghan doing their own thing means the family is heading into another tricky winter."