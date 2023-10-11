King Charles Shockingly Labels Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as 'Others' Amid Public Feud
King Charles is introducing a new era of the British Monarchy, and he plans to slim down the institution and reduce royal privileges. It was reported that His Majesty will categorize members of the royal family as Senior Royals, Working Royals, Non-Working Royals and Others.
The royal website has yet to include the rumored changes, but a source told an outlet that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew would be labeled as "others."
Charles' desire to trim down the demands of the monarchy has been criticized by socialites and members of the crown. OK! previously reported Lady Colin Campbell disapproved of this decision.
"That is the backbone of royalty because that is what makes people in this country feel that the royals are worth having," the author complained during her GB News appearance.
Campbell later explained the cultural significance the famous brood holds.
"Anybody who does any charity work in the U.K. knows most of the work the royals do is behind the scenes," the TV personality added. "About 98 percent of it is never reported upon, and it’s a big mistake to think that that doesn’t count."
"I think he’s guilty of stupidity. The fact of the matter is I have seen for over 20 years that Charles' idea of slimming down the monarchy is unworkable," the aristocrat noted. "Charles seems to be heading in the direction that only what appears in the media should be validated, and everything else should be ignored."
"We are a bigger country, and there is a real need for the royals to continue doing the unpaid charity work and supporting the ordinary people," she continued.
Chalres' old butler Grant Harrold noticed that recent royal gatherings were focused on His Majesty, Queen Camilla and the House of Wales.
"I think there are changes coming, a prime example is the balcony at Trooping the Colour earlier this year," Harrold said in an interview. "If you look from the Queen’s time, it looked like Piccadilly Circus; if you look at it now, it looks like something after Armageddon; it’s completely different. [There are] lots of changes in the gardens, King Charles is famously a gardener and loves his gardens."
Charles' sister, Princess Anne, opted out of endorsing his vision in a televised chat for CBC days before the coronation.
"Well, I think the 'slimmed-down' [monarchy] was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment," the Princess Royal shared.
"It changes a bit. I mean, it doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing, I have to say. I’m not quite sure what else, you know, we can do," she confessed.
Although Anne didn't want a smaller monarchy, she did double down on The Firm being significant to the U.K.
"There will be, everywhere. It’s not a conversation that I would necessarily have. I think it’s perfectly true that it is a moment where you need to have that discussion," she explained. "But I would just underline that the monarchy provides, with the constitution, a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way."
