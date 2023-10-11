King Charles Shockingly Labels Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as 'Others' Amid Public Feud

The royal website has yet to include the rumored changes, but a source told an outlet that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew would be labeled as "others."

Charles' desire to trim down the demands of the monarchy has been criticized by socialites and members of the crown. OK! previously reported Lady Colin Campbell disapproved of this decision.

"That is the backbone of royalty because that is what makes people in this country feel that the royals are worth having," the author complained during her GB News appearance.