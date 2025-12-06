EXCLUSIVE Sandra Bullock Turning to 'Triumvirate' of A-Listers to Save Her From Despair and Agoraphobia as She Continues to Nurse Grief Over Long-Term Partner's Death Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock reportedly called upon her famous friends to help her grieve partner Bryan Randall's death. Aaron Tinney Dec. 6 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Sandra Bullock has been leaning heavily on what one insider describes as a "triumvirate" of Hollywood allies as she continues to navigate the grief that followed the death of her partner Bryan Randall, with friends stepping in to counter moments of despair and what sources say has become a deep reluctance to leave home. The 61-year-old actress' hermit-like retreat from public life began after Randall died at 57 in August 2023 following a private three-year battle with ALS. Bullock, who had paused work after filming The Lost City in 2021, spent much of that time caring for him. Her return to acting this summer, when she reunited with longtime friend Nicole Kidman, 58, on the London set of Practical Magic 2, marked her first major step back into the public world she once dominated with ease.

Sandra Bullock's partner, Bryan Randall, passed away in 2023.

According to a source close to Bullock, the support network now surrounding her is led by Jennifer Aniston, 56, Keanu Reeves, 61, and Kidman. "Sandra keeps telling people that Jen, Keanu and Nicole are the reason she hasn't fallen into a hole she couldn't pull herself out of," the source said. "She relies on them totally, and they're the ones constantly reassuring her she doesn't have to go through this by herself."

Sandra Bullock's celeb friends are helping her cope with her partner's death, a source claims.

The insider added Bullock's grief has at times left her struggling to leave her house, saying: "She still has moments when even going outside feels like too much. Bullock confided to friends that she fears she's slipping into agoraphobia, and that really frightened her. But those three turn up without hesitation, and it steadies her." Bullock met Randall in 2015 when she hired him to photograph her son Louis' fifth birthday party. Months later, she adopted her daughter Leila, born in 2012, recalling at the time that Randall had been both "happy" and "scared" about expanding their family. By 2021, she spoke movingly on Red Table Talk about their intertwined lives, saying: "I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

Sandra Bullock has reportedly struggled to leave her home amid her grief.

In the months since his death, Bullock has kept a low profile, with only brief outings to a baseball game, a handful of family trips and, more recently, her summer shoot in London. A source said her friends ensured the production became a lifeline. "Filming Practical Magic 2 turned out to be deeply restorative for her. Nicole was right there with her the whole time, and being together like that felt like hitting a reset button," the insider said. "Sandra told people that being somewhere new helped lighten the weight she'd been carrying." Reeves' presence in her life has also grown. The pair, whose friendship dates back to filming Speed in the early '90s, are now developing a romantic-comedy project. "Sandra practically glows when she mentions teaming up with Keanu again," the source said. "That kind of ease between them really bolsters her."

Sandra Bullock has kept a low profile after her partner's death.